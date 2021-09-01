The first Associated Press state football poll was released Wednesday and several King County schools find themselves high in the rankings.

Below are the rankings with first-place votes in parentheses.

Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (5): 0-0 74

2. Union: 0-0 65

(tie) Lake Stevens (2): 0-0 65

4. Gonzaga Prep (1): 0-0 55

5. Bothell: 0-0 33

6. Puyallup: 0-0 27

(tie) Sumner: 0-0 27

8. Kennedy Catholic: 0-0 26

9. Central Valley: 0-0 15

(tie) Glacier Peak: 0-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Chiawana 10. Skyview 8. Woodinville 8.

___

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8): 0-0 80

2. Seattle Prep: 0-0 58

3. Spanaway Lake: 0-0 55

4. Eastside Catholic: 0-0 46

5. Bellevue: 0-0 44

6. Yelm: 0-0 42

7. Kennewick: 0-0 38

8. Mt. Spokane: 0-0 20

9. Lincoln (Tacoma): 0-0 17

10. Marysville-Pilchuck: 0-0 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

___

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (8): 0-0 80

2, Lynden: 0-0 63

3. Lakewood: 0-0 62

4. North Kitsap: 0-0 50

5. Hockinson: 0-0 42

6. Squalicum: 0-0 41

7. Steilacoom: 0-0 28

8. Prosser: 0-0 26

9. Archbishop Murphy: 0-0 21

10. Enumclaw: 0-0 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1A

1. Royal (8) : 0-0 80

2. Eatonville: 0-0 68

3. Lynden Christian: 0-0 60

4. Connell: 0-0 46

5. Mount Baker: 0-0 44

6. Toppenish: 0-0 36

7. Zillah: 0-0 29

8. Montesano: 0-0 26

9. LaCenter: 0-0 19

10. Riverside: 0-0 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

___

Class 2B

1. Kalama (2): 0-0 63

(tie) Onalaska (3): 0-0 63

3. Napavine (2): 0-0 62

4. Okanogan: 0-0 45

5. Forks: 0-0 41

6. Chewelah (Jenkins): 0-0 36

7. Liberty (Spangle): 0-0 23

8. Toledo: 0-0 14

9. Columbia (Burbank): 0-0 12

10. Lake Roosevelt: 0-0 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Brewster 7.

——

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6): 0-0 60

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 0-0 43

3. Naselle: 0-0 33

4. Lummi: 0-0 28

(tie) Liberty Christian: 0-0 28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 23. Pomeroy 12. Neah Bay 7.