Paolo Banchero, one of the top recruits in the 2021 class, has scheduled a January visit to Gonzaga.

The talented 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward at Seattle’s O’Dea High School tweeted that he plans to visit GU on Jan. 18-19. The Zags entertain BYU on Jan. 18.

Banchero is a five-star recruit ranked No. 4 in the 2021 class by 247sports.com. He will visit North Carolina in September before October visits to Kentucky, Duke and Tennessee.

Banchero told stockrisers.com he will also take an unofficial visit to Gonzaga on Sept. 7-8.

It wasn’t clear if the Seattle native is considering other schools, but he told Hoopseen.com in July he can still visit schools closer to home while reserving official visits for longer trips. Washington is the favorite to land Banchero, according to 247sports.com’s crystal ball predictions.

Banchero had 20 points and seven rebounds as O’Dea routed Mt. Spokane 70-39 in the State 3A title game last season. Banchero averaged 18.2 points and 10.3 rebounds despite missing part of the season with an injury.

Banchero considered reclassifying to 2020 but reportedly decided to remain in the 2021 class.

Gonzaga has one 2021 commitment. Kaden Perry, a 6-9 forward from Battle Ground (Washington) High, orally committed to the Zags in late June.