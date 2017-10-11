Class 4A 1. Camas (8) 6-0 98 2. Woodinville (2) 6-0 89 3. Richland 6-0 83 4. Puyallup 6-0 60 5. Monroe 6-0 56 6. Chiawana 5-1 50 7. Graham-Kapowsin 5-1 44 8. Union 5-1 21 9. Auburn Riverside 6-0 20 10. Gonzaga Prep 4-2 14 Others receiving 6 or more points: Central Valley 8. Class 3A 1. Eastside Catholic (10) 6-0 100 2. Ferndale 6-0 79 3. O’Dea 5-1 78 4. Kamiakin 5-1 61 5. Bellevue 5-1 59 6. Lincoln 5-1 58 7. Timberline 6-0 49 8. Oak Harbor 6-0 30 9. Edmonds-Woodway 5-1 18 10. Ballard 4-2 5 Others receiving 6 or more points: none. Class 2A 1. Archbishop Murphy (10) 5-1 109 2. Hockinson 6-0 86 3. West Valley (Spokane) 6-0 85 4. Tumwater (1) 4-2 84 5. Fife 6-0 62 6. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-1 51 (tie) North Kitsap 6-0 51 8. W. F. West 5-1 33 9. Selah 5-0 25 10. Lakewood 5-1 18 Others receiving 6 or more points: none. Class 1A 1. Royal (10) 6-0 109 2. Connell 5-0 96 3. Meridian (1) 6-0 84 4. Montesano 6-0 78 5. Colville 5-1 62 6. Cascade Christian 5-1 46 7. Zillah 5-1 36 8. Okanogan 5-0 35 9. Mount Baker 4-2 20 10. Nooksack Valley 4-2 18 Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11. Class 2B 1. Kalama (9) 6-0 99 2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 6-0 89 3. Napavine 5-1 81 4. Adna 5-1 71 5. Toledo 4-2 48 6. Rainier 5-1 42 7. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 4-2 30 8. Colfax 4-2 23 9. Manson 6-0 19 10. Concrete 5-1 10 (tie) Davenport 5-1 10 Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9. Class 1B 1. Odessa (7) 5-0 88 2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 6-0 83 3. Almira Coulee-Hartline 5-1 63 4. Cusick 5-1 60 5. Lummi 5-2 30 Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.

