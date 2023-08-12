O’Dea High School offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua verbally committed to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Ahfua is the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in nation for the Class of 2024 and the No. 136 prospect overall, according to 247Sports.com. He’s the No. 4 player in the state for his class.

Ahfua, who is 6 foot 4, 310 pounds, also took official visits to Miami and Utah.

He took a visit to the Aggies in June.

“What stood out to me was the pool party,” Ahfua told 247Sports.com. “Just being able to interact with the recruits and coaches of the staff, it was amazing. Personally, I enjoyed the coaching staff, they made me feel welcomed when I got there until I left. I was just happy I got to show face again and speak with the staff and players.”

Ahfua is the first of O’Dea’s three top-10 prospects (in the state) to commit. Running back Jason Brown (No. 3) and safety Kyan McDonald (No. 6) are undecided.

Minors

• Tommy Milone improved to 5-1 after pitching 52/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out four as the Tacoma Rainiers clinched the series by beating the visiting Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-1. The Rainiers have won nine consecutive starts by Milone.

• Tyler Locklear hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the visiting Everett AquaSox, who were victims of walkoff losses the previous two nights, beat the Eugene Emeralds 7-4. Harry Ford had an RBI double in the 10th.