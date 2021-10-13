Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6) 6-0 85

2. Lake Stevens (2) 4-0 83

3. Gonzaga Prep (1) 6-0 71

4. Sumner 6-0 59

5. Bothell 6-0 54

6. Kamiakin 6-0 47

7. Union 5-1 36

8. Eastlake 6-0 27

9. Skyview 5-1 12

10. Glacier Peak 4-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A

1. Bellevue (7) 6-0 87

2. Yelm (1) 6-0 78

3. Marysville-Pilchuck (1) 6-0 73

4. Eastside Catholic 5-1 65

5. O’Dea 4-2 42

6. Mount Spokane 4-1 38

7. Kennewick 5-1 36

8. Ferndale 5-1 17

9. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-2 16

10. Rainier Beach 3-1 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 9.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (9) 4-1 90

2. Ridgefield 6-0 74

3. Lynden 5-1 68

4. North Kitsap 6-0 65

5. Sedro-Woolley 5-0 61

6. Steilacoom 4-0 46

7. Prosser 4-1 27

8. Squalicum 4-2 22

9. Burlington-Edison 4-1 16

10. Enumclaw 4-2 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A

1. Royal (5) 5-0 68

2. Eatonville (2) 6-0 65

t3. Toppenish 6-0 46

t3. Riverside 6-0 46

5. Mount Baker 3-2 32

6. Tenino 3-2 32

7. King’s 5-0 27

8. Zillah 4-1 24

9. Lakeside (NMF) 6-0 16

10. Connell 2-2 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Lynden Christian 7. Montesano 7.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (4) 6-0 67

2. Kalama (3) 6-0 65

3. Okanogan 6-0 56

4. Forks 5-0 39

5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 5-0 38

6. Columbia (Burbank) 5-0 35

7. Onalaska 2-3 30

8. Toledo 5-1 22

9. Goldendale-Klickitat 5-1 14

10. Davenport 5-1 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6-0 60

2. Odessa 5-1 51

3. Lummi 4-0 50

4. Pomeroy 5-0 41

5. Quilcene 4-1 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 13.