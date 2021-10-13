Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6) 6-0 85
2. Lake Stevens (2) 4-0 83
3. Gonzaga Prep (1) 6-0 71
4. Sumner 6-0 59
5. Bothell 6-0 54
6. Kamiakin 6-0 47
7. Union 5-1 36
8. Eastlake 6-0 27
9. Skyview 5-1 12
10. Glacier Peak 4-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 3A
1. Bellevue (7) 6-0 87
2. Yelm (1) 6-0 78
3. Marysville-Pilchuck (1) 6-0 73
4. Eastside Catholic 5-1 65
5. O’Dea 4-2 42
6. Mount Spokane 4-1 38
7. Kennewick 5-1 36
8. Ferndale 5-1 17
9. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-2 16
10. Rainier Beach 3-1 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Spanaway Lake 9.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (9) 4-1 90
2. Ridgefield 6-0 74
3. Lynden 5-1 68
4. North Kitsap 6-0 65
5. Sedro-Woolley 5-0 61
6. Steilacoom 4-0 46
7. Prosser 4-1 27
8. Squalicum 4-2 22
9. Burlington-Edison 4-1 16
10. Enumclaw 4-2 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1. Royal (5) 5-0 68
2. Eatonville (2) 6-0 65
t3. Toppenish 6-0 46
t3. Riverside 6-0 46
5. Mount Baker 3-2 32
6. Tenino 3-2 32
7. King’s 5-0 27
8. Zillah 4-1 24
9. Lakeside (NMF) 6-0 16
10. Connell 2-2 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lynden Christian 7. Montesano 7.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (4) 6-0 67
2. Kalama (3) 6-0 65
3. Okanogan 6-0 56
4. Forks 5-0 39
5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 5-0 38
6. Columbia (Burbank) 5-0 35
7. Onalaska 2-3 30
8. Toledo 5-1 22
9. Goldendale-Klickitat 5-1 14
10. Davenport 5-1 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 6-0 60
2. Odessa 5-1 51
3. Lummi 4-0 50
4. Pomeroy 5-0 41
5. Quilcene 4-1 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 13.
