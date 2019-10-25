Whether you love or hate the style of play the O’Dea football team presents on the field week in and week out, there is no denying its effectiveness.

The Fighting Irish, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state, wore down the Garfield defense with a relentless rushing attack and their defense kept the Bulldogs from mounting any sort of sustained drive in a 35-7 win over Garfield on Friday night at West Seattle Stadium.

With the win, O’Dea clinched the Metro League championship.

“It’s nice,” O’Dea coach Monte Kohler said of winning the title. “They don’t give them away, so you’ve got to go out there and earn it, and our kids have done a nice job up until this point.”

After the game, the players were excited about the league championship, but were focused on the playoffs, which will begin for the Irish after a bye week next week.

“It feels good,” senior running back Cameron Daniels said. “We haven’t done it in a long time, so as a senior to get that accomplished, it feels good.”

O’Dea (8-0, 5-0 Metro) took control of the game on the opening possession, going 32 yards in seven plays after a 60-yard kickoff return to start the game by senior Dane Harmann. Junior Milton Hopkins Jr., who scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, capped off the short drive.

Garfield (4-4, 3-2) went three-and-out on its first two possessions, and the Fighting Irish took advantage early in the second quarter when Hopkins found senior wide receiver Cooper Mathers for a 17-yard touchdown pass to give O’Dea a 14-0 lead.

O’Dea’s defense continued to dominate when Garfield touched the ball again, forcing another three-and-out, but this time the Bulldogs were helped by a little bit of luck. Senior Henry Muench fielded the ball and ran backward in an attempt to avoid the Garfield’s would-be tacklers. One finally got his hands on Muench, who fumbled and the ball, which was recovered by senior Jamari Howard of Garfield.

Six plays later the Bulldogs were in the end zone on an 8-yard run by senior Avery Morrow.

The rest of the game belonged to O’Dea. Daniels added a 6-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to give his team a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Daniels led the Fighting Irish with 84 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Daniels broke off a few big runs, but many of his rushes were less than five yards, but he came hard throughout the game and never had a rush for negative yardage.

“He’s been that way all year,” Kohler said. “He’s just done a great job all season. He’s shows up, runs hard and he’s a great leader for us. We’re pretty happy with how he’s playing. He’s a big physical (running) back that helps us do what we try to do.”

O’Dea added two more touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.

“That’s Coach Kohler’s game plan,” Daniels said. “Wear the defense down, wear the offense down and just play O’Dea football.”

Also

The game was delayed because of lightning in the fourth quarter. Many games around King County were halted at halftime or in the second half because of the weather.