The Northshore School District closed its doors Thursday over concerns over the novel coronavirus. The school district announced that classes will continue online.

With all facilities closed through at least March 19, what about high-school spring sports, which began practicing Monday?

‘Two primary goals of the District in this evolving crisis are to maximize the safety of students, staff, and the community while minimizing the impacts on them,” Northshore communications director Lisa Youngblood Hall said in a statement Friday. “To meet these goals, the transition from Classroom to Cloud is designed, among other things, to minimize the need for large groups to congregate inside. Luckily, spring sports is primarily an outside endeavor.”

The Edmonds School District announced Friday, via an email from superintendent Kristine McDuffy, that it is canceling all high-school sporting events through April 12. Teams will continue to practice.

“We know how hard our students work and how much our community loves to enjoy their talents,” McDuffy said in the email. “However, we feel this precaution is necessary to reduce possible exposure to our school communities.”

At least for now, then, sports will continue for the district’s four high schools — Bothell, Inglemoor, North Creek and Woodinville.

Northshore will not open locker rooms, and players are expected to manage their own travel. Spring sports begin competition next week.

“Once teams move to competitions, players and coaches will be screened with a temporal thermometer prior to boarding buses for away competitions,” the statement said. “Anyone with a result over the approved threshold will not be allowed to travel or compete. This measure is not designed to make a medical diagnosis, nor is it foolproof, but is a reasonable practice in service to the two goals listed above.”

