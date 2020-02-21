EVERETT — Glacier Peak’s stifling defense held Inglemoor to just 10 points in the first half as the No. 3 Grizzlies cruised to a 50-29 win in the Class 4A Wes-King bi-district boys basketball championship game at Everett Community College on Friday night.

Both teams advance to next week’s regional round.

“We thought we had a good game plan, defensively. And then our guys bought in,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hunter. “They played really awesome. (Inglemoor’s) a great shooting team. As far as stats go, they’re the No. 1 three-point-shooting team we’ve seen all year. They rely on it. It’s been an awesome weapon for them all year.”

The Grizzlies’ defense held Inglemoor to just one three-pointer in the first half and six in the game.

Braden Corwin led a balanced Glacier Peak scoring attack with 11 points. Brayden Quantrille and Bobby Siebers netted nine points apiece with Quantrille adding 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies (23-0) have won all but four games by double figures this season, including a 59-39 victory over Skyline in the Wes-King semifinals. The defense is allowing just 45.5 points per game this season and that number will drop after Friday’s contest against Inglemoor.

Glacier Peak has already clinched its fourth straight state berth and eighth overall in the program’s relatively young history that began in 2008.

Dawson Tucker had 11 points for Inglemoor (17-9), which came up one game short of qualifying for the state tournament last year. The Vikings last qualified for the Hardwood Classic in 2017.