In a battle of league unbeatens, Eagles use relentless defense to defeat the Hornets in the North Puget Sound League Olympic Division matchup.

The chemistry was apparent, especially on defense.

On that end of the court, the Federal Way High School boys basketball team was five fingers in the glove, connected at every move of the Enumclaw offense.

Etan Collins provided the muscle inside and 6-foot-9 wing Jaden McDaniels blocked and disrupted shot after shot as third-ranked Federal Way was a defensive force in beating sixth-ranked Enumclaw 56-42 on the Hornets’ home floor on Thursday night in an NPSL 4A Olympic Division game.

“We just think that we’re the best defensive team in the state,” said the 6-5 Collins, who had eight points and 10 rebounds and is one of three returning starters from the Eagles’ sixth-place state team last season. “We just pressure for the whole entire game. We’re going to press everybody. We just get a whole bunch of steals and dunks.”

McDaniels, who left Federal Way to enroll at Garfield before the school year but returned at the start of fall, flashed his versatility with 17 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots as the Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 league) pulled away with authority in the second half.

Federal Way’s defense was stifling on the Hornets (4-2, 3-1) and kept them scoreless for several long stretches. The Eagles were in Enumclaw players’ hip pockets on dribble handoffs and McDaniels was disruptive at the top of the key and at the rim.

The Hornets had trouble getting past halfcourt and getting into their offense much of the night and committed 23 turnovers against that in-your-face defense.

“It’s just us playing defense and playing hard all the time,” McDaniels said. “It’s being aggressive and don’t let nobody score.”

McDaniels, who can play all five positions, put the punctuation mark on the victory with a two-handed dunk for a 55-35 lead with 5:37 left in the game. The dunk came when teammate Hunter Allen made a steal, drove the length of the floor and lobbed the ball off the backboard for McDaniels to flush home.

Federal Way’s Jalen Womack put the Eagles in control with a trio of three-pointers in a span of 52 seconds during a stretch that started with a trey that beat the first-quarter buzzer. Then, Womack drained two opposite-corner three-pointers to give Federal Way a 16-10 lead that soon was 22-13 midway through the second quarter.

The Eagles closed out the first half on a 12-3 run. Womack and Allen each scored 12. Marcus Austin led the Eagles’ defense with six steals.

“(Enumclaw) is a good ballclub, and we knew we were coming on their turf, and they’ve got their home crowd,” Federal Way coach Jerome Collins said. “We wanted to keep the emotions out of it. We wanted to just play solid, solid D without reaching and just moving our feet on the perimeter, and that’s what we did.”

Kaden Anderson, a 6-7 wing, led Enumclaw with 12 points, and Peter Erickson had 10 points.