SNOQUALMIE — The lesson was painful.

The top-ranked Mount Si boys basketball team must get back to its defensive ways, or the possibility of a repeat run to the Class 4A state championship game will evaporate quickly.

Second-ranked Union of Vancouver made the Wildcats pay for their defensive lapses, drilling 13 of 25 three-pointers for a stunning 68-51 victory in Saturday night’s showdown of top teams in Class 4A.

Tanner Toolson buried all six of his three-pointers as the Titans (6-0) took control with a 13-5 run to open the third quarter to extend on a 32-25 halftime lead. After a flurry of five treys in the third quarter pushed the lead higher, Union used a late 16-0 knockout blow to lead by as many as 26 points in a game that featured four NCAA Division I recruits.

“Obviously, it’s very disappointing,” said Mount Si senior Tyler Patterson, who led the Wildcats with 17 points along with fellow senior Jabe Mullins. “We started out good, and then stuff started happening and we didn’t come together and talk about it and fix it.

“We just kind of tumbled and tumbled and tumbled. We had a good run in the second half and cut the lead to nine, but just like that it was at 20. They dissected us, and we didn’t really respond.”

The quickness and hot shooting of Union negated the size advantage of Mount Si (1-2), which features a lineup of 6-foot-9, 6-7, 6-6 and 6-6 players. The Titans sank 56 percent of their shots from the floor (23 of 41) and made Mullins work hard for everything in Mount Si’s first game in its new gymnasium.

“We’ll get there,” Patterson said. “Last year, defense was our cornerstone. We had that. We were going to come lock you up. They’d drive and we’d collapse on (the ball) and then they’d kick it out for a wide-open three. That’s just demoralizing, because you’re right there and you get the initial stop.”

Mullins (6 of 18) and Patterson (6 of 15) were a combined 12 of 33 from the field.

On the flip side, Toolson finished 9 of 12 from the floor, scoring 28. Junior guard Kaden Horn added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range.

“Our type of basketball is we like to play fast,” Toolson said. “ We like to get out and run. We’ve just got to play with more heart, and I feel like we did that today.”

Both coaches — Jason Griffith of Mount Si and Blake Conley of Union — started talking about scheduling this game three years ago when Griffith’s talented group of Mullins, Patterson and 6-9 Hayden Curtiss were freshmen.

“We were both saying, ‘State championship 2020,’” said Griffith, whose team lost to Gonzaga Prep in the title game last season. “At the end of the day, we lost to a great team. They were deserving of the win. I thought Toolson was special, and he showed why he’s a Division I basketball player. He made a ton of key shots at key moments.

“I think they showed some holes on our defense. If they shoot like that, they are going to win a lot of games.”

Conley was proud of his group against a veteran Mount Si club.

“This was a team that has most of their guys back from a team that went to the state championship,” he said. “They have experience, good players and are well-coached. No matter what happened, we were going to be better for having played this game.

“We passed the ball really well. We have great shooters, and I’m not surprised by how we shot the ball.”