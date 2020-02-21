EVERETT — A trophy was on the line in Friday night’s contest between Woodinville and Glacier Peak, but an even larger one might be decided by a game between the two teams down the road.

The top-ranked Falcons and No. 2 Glacier Peak needed overtime to settle the Class 4A Wes-King bi-district girls championship, with Woodinville prevailing 62-57 in the title game at Everett Community College.

Both teams advance to next weekend’s regional round, and they could see their paths cross again soon at the Hardwood Classic.

“We’ll most likely — hopefully — see those guys again,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “This was a good gauge. We knew that Glacier Peak was going to give us everything they had. Either team could have won that game.”

Woodinville (25-0) and Glacier Peak each made runs late in the game and looked like they were pulling away before the other came charging back. In the final minute of regulation, Woodinville star Mia Hughes fouled out for the first time all season with her team leading by one.

The Falcons still had sophomore guard Veronica Sheffey, who was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the overtime period and finished with a team-high 21 points.

“We just looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, Mia is not going to be able to play for the next four minutes,’” Bullock said. “Let’s get some other girls to step up and see who that can be. … Veronica kind of carried us on her back for the last four minutes.”

Glacier Peak (20-3) jumped out early with a 7-0 run to start the game and a 26-19 advantage at halftime. The Grizzlies held Hughes, who averages 21.5 points per game, to just three points in the first half.

Hughes responded with six consecutive points in the third quarter and finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals before fouling out with 31.5 seconds to go.

“It was definitely tough with (Hughes) fouling out,” Sheffey said. “We need her. But I know that all of my teammates can step up and make big plays and that’s what we did.”

After a Sheffey free throw, Glacier Peak’s Aaliyah Collins drove into the lane and swished a layup as time expired to tie the game at 52 and force overtime.

Sheffey’s free throws in overtime helped Woodinville remain the lone undefeated girls team in Class 3A or 4A. Freshman Brooke Beresford added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons.

It was the second consecutive year Woodinville defeated the Grizzlies in the bi-district championship. Last season, the Grizzlies responded two weeks later with a 53-51 victory in a loser-out game at the Class 4A state tournament.

That was Woodinville’s last loss.

“It’s exhausting playing them,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hill said. “Scott and I were talking before the game and I even mentioned, ‘Hey, maybe we should schedule a game this next season against each other.’ He laughs and goes, ‘I don’t know, it seems tiring.’”

Junior Maya Erling led the charge for Glacier Peak with 22 points. The guard had several key baskets in the fourth quarter to end Woodinville runs. Collins added 10 for the Grizzlies.