Mia Hughes scores 18 points to lead the Falcons to a 73-59 win over the Wolves.

Morgan Lundquist figured to be busy at the defensive end with little time to focus on offense.

Same with Katie Minnehan.

Lundquist, who drew the tough defensive assignment on 6-foot-3 Keeli Burton-Oliver on Eastlake, and Minnehan, saddled with the chore of defending 6-foot Mae Bryant, stepped up all the way around for the Woodinville girls basketball team.

Lundquist (15 points, seven rebounds) and Minnehan (13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists) were key figures as the top-ranked Falcons rallied from 13 points down and pulled away for a 73-59 victory over No. 6 Eastlake on Saturday night in the KingCo 4A championship game at Bellevue High School.

The Falcons won their third KingCo 4A title in a row and fifth in the last 10 seasons.

Woodinville didn’t lead until leading scorer Mia Hughes (18 points) tallied a fast-break layin with 1:01 left in third quarter (42-40), but it was Lundquist and Minnehan who helped the Falcons turn the tide completely.

“Being the tallest girl on Woodinville, even though I’m not that big, I always have to guard the tall, big girls,” said the 6-foot-1 Lundquist, who did a good job on Burton-Oliver even though she scored 23 points. “I honestly love doing it, just because it’s a challenge. It’s fun for me, because kind of like I have nothing to lose in that situation.”

Lundquist picked up two quick fouls in the first half and had to sit a while, but she came back fired up in the second half.

“We just had to keep pushing,” said Lundquist, who made 6 of 8 field goals and 3 of 4 from the foul line. “We just didn’t give up and we got stops on defense.”

Minnehan had all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter, thanks to some key steals. Lundquist broke a 45-45 tie with three baskets in a span of 1 minute, 10 seconds early in the fourth quarter. Lundquist’s fast-break layin with 5:15 left in the game pushed the Woodinville lead to 51-45. Minnehan helped increase the lead to 17 points and made 8 of 8 free throws in the final 4:42.

“That was probably a season high for Morgan,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said. “Minnehan (at 5-foot-8) was also guarding a player much taller. I just love my kids.”

The Falcons (20-2) earns the top seed from KingCo 4A into the Class 4A Wes-King District tournament next week. Eastlake (17-5) is the No. 2 seed.

Burton-Oliver, an Arizona State University commit, had 14 points in the first half, but only four points in the third quarter as the Falcons got back into the game.

Woodinville owns a 17-9 edge in the series against the Wolves, dating back to 2007.