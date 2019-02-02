Jaden McDaniels had 31 points as the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and cruised past the Chargers 89-52.

Before the Kentridge Chargers even knew what hit them, the top-ranked Federal Way Eagles built a 20-point lead in Saturday’s NPSL boys basketball championship game at Enumclaw High School.

Thanks in large part to seniors Jaden McDaniels and Tari Eason, the Eagles (19-2) led 29-9 at the end of the first quarter en route to an 89-52 win versus the No. 7 Chargers (16-5).

“That’s the plan in all of our games, to try and set the tone and not let teams get comfortable,” Federal Way coach Yattah Reed said. “Kentridge is a good team, and we know if we allow them to set up in their motion offense, that they can hurt us, so we wanted to come out and be aggressive and just set the tone.

McDaniels and Eason combined to score 26 of the team’s 29 points in the first stanza, including several dunks that ignited the crowd.

“They play well together,” Reed said. “What is the great thing, is that they feed off each other. They know their role, and that’s why we are having the success that we are. They are having the success that they are having because they are starting to understand from the films that we watch where they’ve got to be at and where is the best place to score and how they can dominate.”

The Eagles’ lead continued to grow in the second quarter, where they outscored the Chargers 26-19 to lead 55-28 at halftime. McDonald’s All-American McDaniels had 25 and Eason had 21 at the intermission.

McDaniels finished with 31 and Eason had 29.

The lead and the margin of victory were large, but Reed said not to read too much into that.

“The margin of victory doesn’t matter to us,” Reed said. “We just want the ‘W.’ We were just fortunate tonight to have that margin of victory, because Kentridge is a good team. That score does not reflect (how good Kentridge is).”