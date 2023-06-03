Nahmier Robinson found his place to play college football, announcing Friday on Twitter that he’ll play for Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Nate Robinson’s son plays the same position, cornerback, that he did when he first committed to Washington before switching full time to basketball.

He’s listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, the No. 48 player in Washington in the Class of 2023 and the No. 205 cornerback in the nation at 5 foot 9 and 170 pounds.

“Robinson has some of the best ball skills in this class, with a number of interceptions and take-aways over the last couple of years,” 247Sports analyst Brandon Huffman wrote on the site. “He doesn’t boast great size, but he has tremendous instincts and ability to read the quarterback and break on the ball and break up passes.”

Robinson is presumed to be heading to Colorado as a preferred walk-on, according to several recruiting sites. He also had a PWO offer at Washington, according to 247Sports.

Robinson, who started his high school career at his dad’s alma mater Rainier Beach, had a strong senior year in two sports at Skyline. He had 36 tackles and five interceptions as the Spartans made the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

He was also a key part of the basketball team that also made the state quarterfinals.