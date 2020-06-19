Both Millen brothers will play quarterback in the Pac-12. But neither will play at their father’s school, Washington.

Rising senior Clay Millen of Mount Si announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that he will play at Arizona.

Millen’s brother, Cale Millen, redshirted for his freshman season last year at Oregon. His father, Hugh Millen, was a quarterback at Washington and in the NFL.

Clay Millen is a 6-foot-3, 188-pound pro-style quarterback. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, which rates him as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2021, and the No. 11 player in Washington.

“I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career,” Millen said in his Twitter announcement. “I’m grateful for the unwavering support of my family as well as my Mount Si football teammates, coaching staff and especially coach Kinnune. I’d also like to thank Reggie Jones at Heir (Football Academy) for all their tremendous support.

“I’m humbled and elated to announce I’ve committed to play for the University of Arizona! Thank you to coach Sumlin and coach Mazzone for this opportunity! Go Wildcats!

Millen had offers from Colorado, Oregon and Oregon State, among others.

Last season, his first as a starter, Millen passed for 3,145 yards, 34 touchdowns and just one interception, according to Maxpreps.com. He lead the Wildcats (10-3) to the Class 4A state semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Camas 35-14.