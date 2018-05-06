The three-star quarterback originally committed to Northwestern last year.

Mount Si quarterback Cale Millen announced on Twitter Sunday that he’ll play football for Oregon.

Millen is the son of former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, who lead the Huskies to a comeback win at the Orange Bowl over No. 2 Oklahoma at the end of the 1984 season.

Millen originally committed to Northwestern in December. He decommitted on April 25 when he received an offer from the Ducks.

“I have experienced a significant connection with the coaching staff at the University of Oregon,” Millen said via Twitter. “With that being said, I’m honored to say I will be committing to the University of Oregon! Go Ducks!”

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Millen is rated as a three-star prospect by the recruiting site 247sports.com. The site ranks him as the No. 27 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2019. He’s rated as the No. 6 recruit in the state.

He threw for 2,447 yards, 32 touchdowns and just four interceptions last season, earning All-Kingco 4A honors.