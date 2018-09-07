Cale Millen threw for 325 yards and five touchdowns, but it was the defense that stole the show in a 54-10 win over the Conquerors.

When you look over Mount Si’s football scores as the season progresses, senior Murphy McDowell wants one thing to be noticeable — the Wildcats have a defense, too.

While quarterback Cale Millen zipped passes all over French Field on a rainy Friday night, Mount Si made sure the game wasn’t sloppy on the defensive side of the ball. The Wildcats contained a formidable Kentwood team for a 54-10 win.

The Conquerors’ points were the first the Wildcats have allowed two games into the season.

“We wanted to set a statement from the start,” said McDowell, who intercepted a pass in the second quarter. “I think we accomplished that. They got that first drive, but after that, we slowed them down all through the second half. There was nothing … we were getting down and dirty.”

Millen, an Oregon commit, used his feet to get Mount Si on the board first with 10:14 left in the opening quarter. Kentwood responded with a long drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal by senior Connor Plett.

The Conquerors didn’t score again until backup quarterback Jalin Church hit junior Alphonse Oywak for a 26-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. That made the deficit 40-10.

An ensuing onside-kick recovery seemed to give Kentwood some momentum. The reigning NPSL Cascade Division champions celebrated as they ran to the sideline with the ball. Then Mount Si’s defense had two tackles for a loss and a 15-yard sack to force the Conks to punt.

It’s the second week Kentwood (0-2) has lost to a KingCo 4A team. The Conks opened the season with a 21-14 loss at Skyline.

Mount Si blanketed Wenatchee 52-0 to open its season last week.

“Our defense has all been studs lately,” Millen said. “I know it’s only been two weeks, but last year we had questions (about our defense). This year we’re trying to put zeros on the board. As far as I know, they did their job and are really clicking as well.”

Millen was still the highlight. He was 19 of 22 passing for 325 yards with one interception, throwing five touchdowns and rushing for another. Senior Jonny Barrett was the favorite target, catching six passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Si, which is second in The Seattle Times’ Class 4A rankings, travels to play at Skyview in Vancouver for its Week 3 matchup.

“That’s why we scheduled them,” Kentwood coach Mike Bush said of the difficulty in defending Mount Si’s talent. “Our boys need to see what it’s like to play the No. 2 team in the state and at some point we’ve got to rise up and defeat them.”