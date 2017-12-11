The junior is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2019.

Mount Si quarterback Calen Millen, son of former Washington and NFL QB Hugh Millen, announced via Twitter Monday that he has committed to Northwestern University in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior threw for 2,447 yards, 32 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, earning All-Kingco 4A honors.

“Football is everything to me,” Cale told The Seattle Times in September. “I love how it’s a team game. Everyone has to do their job on every play in order for it to work. I also love the friendships you make. You face adversity and it makes you closer as a team.”

The recruiting site 247sports.com lists Millen as a three-star recruit and the No. 7 overall recruit in the state for the Class of 2019 and the No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the nation.

Millen can’t sign a letter of intent with the Wildcats until after his senior season.