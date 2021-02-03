Mount Si quarterback Clay Millen announced via Twitter on Wednesday, national signing day, that he has committed to Nevada.

Millen, the son of former Huskies and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen, had originally committed to Arizona but changed his mind last month. Millen committed to the Wildcats over the summer, but the coach he committed to, Kevin Sumlin, was fired in December.

Millen is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, which lists him as the No. 13 prostyle quarterback recruit in the nation. He’s the No. 6 prospect in the state for the Class of 2021 according to the recruiting website.

“Nevada runs the air raid and they throw it 40 times a game and they put up big numbers,” Millen told 247Sports.com. “Their system can produce NFL guys like Carson Strong. I think being in that system will be a lot of fun and I’ve always wanted to go somewhere where they throw the ball a lot and Nevada definitely does that.”

Millen passed for 3,176 yards, 34 touchdowns and just one interception in 2019, his first full year as a starter for the Wildcats, according to Maxpres.com. He took over for his brother Cale Millen.

Cale Millen signed with Oregon out of high school, but he has entered the transfer portal.