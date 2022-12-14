The Associated Press state boys basketball poll based on voting from sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accrued in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Mount Si (3): 4-0, 48
2. Curtis (2): 4-0, 41
3. Gonzaga Prep: 4-0, 34
4. Olympia: 3-0, 28
(tie) Woodinville: 6-0, 28
6. Jackson: 3-1, 21
(tie) Federal Way: 3-0, 21
8. Tahoma: 4-1, 14
9. Union: 3-2, 13
10. Kentridge: 3-1, 8
Others receiving votes: Richland 6. Chiawana 3. Davis 3. Skyview 2. Newport (Bellevue) 2. Bellarmine Prep 1. Camas 1. Kamiakin 1.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea: 5-0, 38
2. Garfield (3): 4-0, 35
3. Auburn: 5-1, 34
(tie) Mt. Spokane (1): 3-0, 34
5. Bellevue: 4-0, 21
6. Rainier Beach: 2-1, 18
(tie) Stanwood: 4-1, 18
8. Hermiston: 3-2, 12
(tie) Eastside Catholic: 3-1, 12
(tie) Gig Harbor: 3-1, 12
Others receiving votes: Mount Tahoma 10. Timberline 9. University 8. Mountain View 4. Arlington 4. Seattle Prep 3. Mountlake Terrace 2. Silas 1.
Class 2A
1. Pullman (2): 4-0, 36
2. Sehome: 5-0, 32
3. Tumwater: 3-0, 24
4. Grandview: 7-0, 22
5. Lynden (2): 2-0, 20
6. Port Angeles: 5-0, 16
7. Renton: 3-0, 15
8. North Kitsap: 2-2, 11
9. R.A. Long: 2-1, 10
10. Anacortes: 4-0, 9
Others receiving votes: Mark Morris 8. West Valley (Spokane) 6. Woodland 4. Ellensburg 3. Prosser 3. W.F. West 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (4): 5-0, 40
2. Annie Wright: 4-0, 33
3. Seattle Academy: 5-0 21
4. Tenino: 3-0, 16
(tie) Freeman: 3-1, 16
6. King’s: 3-2, 15
(tie) Chelan: 4-1, 15
(tie) Zillah: 2-1, 15
9. Seton Catholic: 3-1, 13
10. Toppenish: 2-2, 10
Others receiving votes: Sultan 8. Blaine 7. Elma 4. Quincy 4. Overlake School 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.
Class 2B
1. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 5-0, 43
2. Adna (2): 5-0, 42
3. Brewster (1): 3-0, 41
4. Morton-White Pass: 5-0, 36
5. Wahkiakum: 3-1, 21
6. Rainier: 2-2, 16
7. Cle Elum/Roslyn: 5-1, 15
8. Lake Roosevelt: 3-1, 13
9. Colfax: 3-1, 12
(tie) Ilwaco: 4-1, 12
Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 10. Toutle Lake 4. Tonasket 3. Napavine 2. Tri-Cities Prep 2. Davenport 2. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.
Class 1B
1. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1): 5-0, 40
2. Oakville: 6-1, 32
3. Cusick (3): 3-0, 30
4. Willapa Valley: 3-0, 29
5. DeSales: 4-1, 23
6. Tulalip Heritage: 3-1, 21
7. Sunnyside Christian: 2-1, 17
8. Mossyrock (1): 4-0, 14
9. Lummi: 2-1, 13
10. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 2-3, 11
Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 6. Oakesdale 6. Quilcene 5. Crescent 5. Naselle 4. Northwest Yeshiva 4. Wellpinit 4. Tacoma Baptist 3. Orcas Island 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2. Tekoa-Rosalia 2. Riverside Christian 2. Curlew 1.
