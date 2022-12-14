The Associated Press state boys basketball poll based on voting from sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accrued in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Mount Si (3): 4-0, 48

2. Curtis (2): 4-0, 41

3. Gonzaga Prep: 4-0, 34

4. Olympia: 3-0, 28

(tie) Woodinville: 6-0, 28

6. Jackson: 3-1, 21

(tie) Federal Way: 3-0, 21

8. Tahoma: 4-1, 14

9. Union: 3-2, 13

10. Kentridge: 3-1, 8

Others receiving votes: Richland 6. Chiawana 3. Davis 3. Skyview 2. Newport (Bellevue) 2. Bellarmine Prep 1. Camas 1. Kamiakin 1.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea: 5-0, 38

2. Garfield (3): 4-0, 35

3. Auburn: 5-1, 34

(tie) Mt. Spokane (1): 3-0, 34

5. Bellevue: 4-0, 21

6. Rainier Beach: 2-1, 18

(tie) Stanwood: 4-1, 18

8. Hermiston: 3-2, 12

(tie) Eastside Catholic: 3-1, 12

(tie) Gig Harbor: 3-1, 12

Others receiving votes: Mount Tahoma 10. Timberline 9. University 8. Mountain View 4. Arlington 4. Seattle Prep 3. Mountlake Terrace 2. Silas 1.

Class 2A

1. Pullman (2): 4-0, 36

2. Sehome: 5-0, 32

3. Tumwater: 3-0, 24

4. Grandview: 7-0, 22

5. Lynden (2): 2-0, 20

6. Port Angeles: 5-0, 16

7. Renton: 3-0, 15

8. North Kitsap: 2-2, 11

9. R.A. Long: 2-1, 10

10. Anacortes: 4-0, 9

Others receiving votes: Mark Morris 8. West Valley (Spokane) 6. Woodland 4. Ellensburg 3. Prosser 3. W.F. West 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (4): 5-0, 40

2. Annie Wright: 4-0, 33

3. Seattle Academy: 5-0 21

4. Tenino: 3-0, 16

(tie) Freeman: 3-1, 16

6. King’s: 3-2, 15

(tie) Chelan: 4-1, 15

(tie) Zillah: 2-1, 15

9. Seton Catholic: 3-1, 13

10. Toppenish: 2-2, 10

Others receiving votes: Sultan 8. Blaine 7. Elma 4. Quincy 4. Overlake School 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B

1. Columbia (Burbank) (1): 5-0, 43

2. Adna (2): 5-0, 42

3. Brewster (1): 3-0, 41

4. Morton-White Pass: 5-0, 36

5. Wahkiakum: 3-1, 21

6. Rainier: 2-2, 16

7. Cle Elum/Roslyn: 5-1, 15

8. Lake Roosevelt: 3-1, 13

9. Colfax: 3-1, 12

(tie) Ilwaco: 4-1, 12

Others receiving votes: Liberty (Spangle) 10. Toutle Lake 4. Tonasket 3. Napavine 2. Tri-Cities Prep 2. Davenport 2. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

Class 1B

1. Moses Lake Christian Academy (1): 5-0, 40

2. Oakville: 6-1, 32

3. Cusick (3): 3-0, 30

4. Willapa Valley: 3-0, 29

5. DeSales: 4-1, 23

6. Tulalip Heritage: 3-1, 21

7. Sunnyside Christian: 2-1, 17

8. Mossyrock (1): 4-0, 14

9. Lummi: 2-1, 13

10. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 2-3, 11

Others receiving votes: Pomeroy 6. Oakesdale 6. Quilcene 5. Crescent 5. Naselle 4. Northwest Yeshiva 4. Wellpinit 4. Tacoma Baptist 3. Orcas Island 3. Tekoa-Oakesdale 2. Tekoa-Rosalia 2. Riverside Christian 2. Curlew 1.