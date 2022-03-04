TACOMA — Coach Jason Griffith is thankful his group of players on the Mount Si High School boys basketball are winners.

Despite playing less than their best, the Wildcats found a way.

Senior point guard Bennett O’Connor, a four-year starter, put up 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals as Mount Si returned the state championship for the third time in a row after turning back Olympia 53-39 on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

The Wildcats (25-0) limited Olympia to 17 points in the second half after a tight first half in which big man Miles Heide sat the final 10 minutes. Mount Si also was without injured leading scorer Trevor Hennig.

“I just told the kids after the game it doesn’t matter how you win the game,” Griffith said after his team won despite shooting 34% from the field. “The bottom line was getting the ‘W.’ Sometimes you’ve got to win in a battle like that. To me the credit goes to Olympia. They competed for 32 minutes, and they took us out of some of our stuff and were physical.

“They did a great job defensively.”

Junior guard Parker Gerrits led the Bears with 19 points and seven rebounds, but his team shot only 29% from the floor.

“(Hennig) being out definitely hurt us, but Cam Holliway has definitely stepped up in that role,” said O’Connor, who normally facilitates more than scores. “He was our sixth guy. He’s stepped up in that role, and I feel I have to shooting the ball. You know I’ve got to look for my shot more cause our top scorer is out.

“I’m still trying to be a floor general and looking for my guys first.”

The Wildcats meet the Union of Vancouver-Curtis winner in Saturday’s Class 4A title game at 3 p.m.

Olympia (25-6) plays in the third/fifth-place game against the Union-Curtis loser on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Defense, that’s what is going to win us the game,” O’Connor said after denying Olympia its first state-championship appearance since 1998.

Mount Si was the last team to win the Class 4A state title in 2020, topping Central Valley of Spokane Valley 58-47. The Wildcats reached the 2019 final only to fall to Gonzaga Prep 69-43. There was no tourney on 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Wildcats played their third game in a row without Henning (16.9 points per game). The sophomore guard, who also averages 4.0 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists, will miss 2-3 months with a stress fracture in his back.

Mount Si clung to a 23-22 halftime lead with the 6-foot-9 Heide sitting on the bench with two fouls over the final 10 minutes of the first half. Drew Hiddleson, a 6-foot-7 senior, came off the bench to supply seven points, seven rebounds and one block in Heide’s absence in the first half. O’Connor supplied seven points and seven rebounds before the break for the Wildcats and now he gets to play in the third state-title game of his career.

“Trevor would’ve helped us in a game like this,” Griffith said.

Sophomore guard Blake Forrest added 12 points for Mount Si. Heide wound up with nine points and 13 rebounds as the Wildcats go for their second state crown in the last three contested championship games.

“You know what it means a lot to … is our community,” Griffith said. “These are kids that have been playing together since second and third grade. Our state-championship team was led by three seniors who played together since fourth grade.

“We love doing this for our community and everybody who supports us.”