SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Mount Si (10) 11-0 109
2. Union (1) 11-3 98
3. Kamiakin 10-1 83
4. Olympia 12-1 72
5. Curtis 10-3 64
6. Camas 8-2 42
7. Glacier Peak 7-1 39
8. Federal Way 6-2 25
9. Davis 8-1 18
10. Jackson 10-2 17
Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (11) 11-0 110
2. Auburn 11-1 94
3. Mt. Spokane 11-2 84
4. O’Dea 10-2 79
5. Rainier Beach 9-1 60
6. West Seattle 7-1 54
7. Shorecrest 11-1 32
8. Seattle Prep 10-4-2 22
9. Gig Harbor 11-2 19
10. Mount Tahoma 10-1 9
(tie) Mount Vernon 9-1 9
Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.
Class 2A
1. North Kitsap (10) 11-2 117
2. Lynden (2) 10-1 101
3. R.A. Long 7-1 86
4. Pullman 10-1 79
5. Tumwater 9-2 66
6. West Valley (Spokane) 10-1 54
7. White River 8-1 44
8. Port Angeles 6-3 38
9. Sehome 7-4 19
10. Grandview 9-3 16
Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (7) 12-0 115
2. King’s (5) 13-2 112
3. Zillah 9-0 94
4. Freeman 11-1 77
5. Toppenish 10-1 65
6. Life Christian Academy 8-2 55
7. Annie Wright 11-1 39
8. Seattle Academy 7-4 36
9. Colville 10-2 35
10. Quincy 12-3 19
Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King’s Way Christian School 1.
Class 2B
1. Okanogan (8) 13-1 80
2. Kalama 11-1 56
3. Liberty (Spangle) 10-2 49
4. Columbia (Burbank) 13-0 40
5. Colfax 10-3 35
7. Cle Elum/Roslyn 9-1 34
8. Ilwaco 11-2 24
9. Brewster 11-2 20
10. Adna 10-3 18
Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.
Class B
1. Cusick (7) 8-0 79
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 8-3 71
3. DeSales 13-2 57
4. Lummi 6-1 47
5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 10-1 42
6. Riverside Christian 11-1 29
7. Sunnyside Christian 7-3 27
8. Wellpinit 6-1 25
9. Willapa Valley 11-2 21
10. Northwest Yeshiva 6-0 19
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.
