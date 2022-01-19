By
The Associated Press

SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Mount Si (10) 11-0    109

2. Union (1) 11-3    98     

3. Kamiakin 10-1    83

4. Olympia 12-1    72

5. Curtis 10-3    64     

6. Camas 8-2     42

7. Glacier Peak 7-1     39     

8. Federal Way 6-2   25     

9. Davis 8-1     18     

10. Jackson 10-2    17

Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (11) 11-0    110   

2. Auburn 11-1    94

3. Mt. Spokane  11-2    84

4. O’Dea 10-2    79

5. Rainier Beach 9-1     60     

6. West Seattle 7-1     54     

7. Shorecrest 11-1    32     

8. Seattle Prep   10-4-2 22     

9. Gig Harbor 11-2    19

10. Mount Tahoma 10-1    9

(tie) Mount Vernon 9-1   9

Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.

Class 2A

1. North Kitsap (10) 11-2    117    

2. Lynden (2) 10-1    101    

3. R.A. Long 7-1     86

4. Pullman 10-1    79     

5. Tumwater 9-2     66     

6. West Valley (Spokane) 10-1    54

7. White River 8-1     44

8. Port Angeles 6-3     38

9. Sehome 7-4     19

10. Grandview  9-3     16

Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (7) 12-0    115    

2. King’s (5)  13-2    112    

3. Zillah 9-0     94     

4. Freeman 11-1    77     

5. Toppenish  10-1    65

6. Life Christian Academy 8-2     55     

7. Annie Wright 11-1    39

8. Seattle Academy  7-4     36     

9. Colville 10-2    35

10. Quincy 12-3    19

Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B

1. Okanogan (8) 13-1    80

2. Kalama 11-1 56

3. Liberty (Spangle) 10-2    49

4. Columbia (Burbank) 13-0 40

5. Colfax 10-3 35

7. Cle Elum/Roslyn 9-1   34

8. Ilwaco 11-2 24     

9. Brewster 11-2 20     

10. Adna  10-3    18     

Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.

Class B

1. Cusick (7)  8-0     79

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 8-3     71     

3. DeSales 13-2    57     

4. Lummi 6-1     47     

5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 10-1    42

6. Riverside Christian 11-1 29

7. Sunnyside Christian 7-3   27     

8. Wellpinit 6-1     25

9. Willapa Valley 11-2 21

10. Northwest Yeshiva 6-0   19

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.

The Associated Press

