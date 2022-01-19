SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Mount Si (10) 11-0 109

2. Union (1) 11-3 98

3. Kamiakin 10-1 83

4. Olympia 12-1 72

5. Curtis 10-3 64

6. Camas 8-2 42

7. Glacier Peak 7-1 39

8. Federal Way 6-2 25

9. Davis 8-1 18

10. Jackson 10-2 17

Others receiving votes: Skyline 16. Tahoma 8. Mariner 7. West Valley (Yakima) 3. Woodinville 3. Richland 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (11) 11-0 110

2. Auburn 11-1 94

3. Mt. Spokane 11-2 84

4. O’Dea 10-2 79

5. Rainier Beach 9-1 60

6. West Seattle 7-1 54

7. Shorecrest 11-1 32

8. Seattle Prep 10-4-2 22

9. Gig Harbor 11-2 19

10. Mount Tahoma 10-1 9

(tie) Mount Vernon 9-1 9

Others receiving votes: University 8. Bellevue 8. Ferris 8. Timberline 5. Kelso 4.

Class 2A

1. North Kitsap (10) 11-2 117

2. Lynden (2) 10-1 101

3. R.A. Long 7-1 86

4. Pullman 10-1 79

5. Tumwater 9-2 66

6. West Valley (Spokane) 10-1 54

7. White River 8-1 44

8. Port Angeles 6-3 38

9. Sehome 7-4 19

10. Grandview 9-3 16

Others receiving votes: Franklin Pierce 13. Ridgefield 10. Renton 9. Mark Morris 4. Clarkston 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Lakewood 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (7) 12-0 115

2. King’s (5) 13-2 112

3. Zillah 9-0 94

4. Freeman 11-1 77

5. Toppenish 10-1 65

6. Life Christian Academy 8-2 55

7. Annie Wright 11-1 39

8. Seattle Academy 7-4 36

9. Colville 10-2 35

10. Quincy 12-3 19

Others receiving votes: Chelan 11. Overlake School 1. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B

1. Okanogan (8) 13-1 80

2. Kalama 11-1 56

3. Liberty (Spangle) 10-2 49

4. Columbia (Burbank) 13-0 40

5. Colfax 10-3 35

7. Cle Elum/Roslyn 9-1 34

8. Ilwaco 11-2 24

9. Brewster 11-2 20

10. Adna 10-3 18

Others receiving votes: Napavine 17. Lake Roosevelt 7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 6. Asotin 6. Davenport 6. Tonasket 5. Toutle Lake 2.

Class B

1. Cusick (7) 8-0 79

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1) 8-3 71

3. DeSales 13-2 57

4. Lummi 6-1 47

5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 10-1 42

6. Riverside Christian 11-1 29

7. Sunnyside Christian 7-3 27

8. Wellpinit 6-1 25

9. Willapa Valley 11-2 21

10. Northwest Yeshiva 6-0 19

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 9. Pomeroy 6. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.