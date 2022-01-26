By
The Associated Press

SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Mount Si (9), 14-0, 90, 1

2. Union, 12-3, 80, 2

3. Kamiakin, 13-1, 67, 3

4. Curtis, 13-1, 64, 5

5. Camas, 13-2, 52, 6

6. Glacier Peak, 9-2, 45, 7

7. Davis, 10-1, 33, 9

8. Olympia, 13-3, 22, 4

9. Federal Way, 9-4, 10, 8

10. Richland, 12-3, 9, NR

Others receiving votes: Skyline 7. Mariner 7. Jackson 5. Tahoma 3. West Valley (Yakima) 1.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (9), 12-0, 90, 1

2. Auburn, 15-1, 79, 2

3. Mt. Spokane, 12-2, 71, 3

4. Rainier Beach, 11-1, 66, 5

5. Gig Harbor, 13-1, 43, 9

6. O’Dea, 12-1, 37, 4

7. Seattle Prep, 11-4, 31, 8

8. West Seattle, 8-2, 24, 6

9. Shorecrest, 12-2, 15, 7

10. Mount Tahoma, 12-3, 11, T10

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Liberty (Renton) 5. Timberline 3. University 3. Ferris 2. Mount Vernon 1

Class 2A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. North Kitsap (8), 13-2, 98, 1

2. Lynden (2), 12-1, 90, 2

3. Pullman, 12-1, 72, 4

4. R.A. Long, 8-2, 62, 3

5. Tumwater, 12-2, 56, 5

6. West Valley (Spokane), 11-2, 50, 6

7. White River, 11-1, 42, 7

8. Port Angeles, 7-3, 35, 8

9. Sehome, 10-4, 17, 9

10. Ridgefield, 14-2, 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Renton 7. Grandview 7. Franklin Pierce 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Clarkston 1.

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Lynden Christian (7), 15-0, 88, 1

2. King’s (2), 15-2, 83, 2

3. Zillah, 12-0, 72, 3

4. Freeman, 14-1, 61, 4

5. Life Christian Academy, 10-1, 52, 6

6. Toppenish, 10-2, 41, 5

7. Annie Wright, 12-1, 40, 7

8. Quincy, 14-3, 27, 10

9. Chelan, 12-6, 12, NR

10. Colville, 10-3, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 3. Seton Catholic 3. Overlake School 2.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Okanogan (7), 15-1, 70, 1

2. Kalama, 11-1, 63, 2

3. Liberty (Spangle), 11-2, 50, 3

4. Colfax, 11-3, 42, T5

5. Columbia (Burbank), 15-1, 41, 4

6. Adna, 12-3, 28, 10

7. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 10-1, 23, 7

(tie) Ilwaco, 12-1, 23, 8

9. Napavine, 11-2, 18, NR

10. Brewster, 11-5, 10, 9

(tie) Chief Leschi, 11-1, 10, T5

Others receiving votes: Davenport 8.

Class 1B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Cusick (7), 12-0, 70, 1

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8-3, 62, 2

3. DeSales, 13-2, 55, 3

4. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 13-1, 41, 5

5. Lummi, 10-2, 37, 4

6. Riverside Christian, 11-1, 28, 6

7. Wellpinit, 7-1, 25, 8

8. Willapa Valley, 13-3, 22, 9

9. Northwest Yeshiva, 9-0, 19, 10

10. Sunnyside Christian, 8-3, 13, 7

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 5. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.

The Associated Press staff

