SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Mount Si (8), 19-0, 80, 1
2. Union, 15-4, 68, 2
3. Curtis, 20-3, 63, 4
4. Camas, 18-2, 56, 5
5. Kamiakin, 18-2, 42, 3
6. Davis, 16-1, 36, 6
7. Richland, 17-3, 32, 10
8. Olympia, 19-4, 25, 7
9. Federal Way, 14-3, 24, T8
10. Mariner, 13-7, 6, NR
(tie) Glacier Peak, 12-4, 6, T8
Others receiving votes: Skyline 1. Lake Stevens 1.
Class 3A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Garfield (8), 16-0, 80, 1
2. Auburn, 20-1, 71, 2
3. Rainier Beach, 15-1, 63, 3
4. Mt. Spokane, 17-4, 53, 4
5. Gig Harbor, 19-1, 44, 6
6. Seattle Prep, 16-4, 43, 5
7. O’Dea, 15-5, 27, 7
8. West Seattle, 11-4, 19, 8
9. Shorecrest, 17-3,13, 9
10. Mount Tahoma, 15-4, 11, T10
Others receiving votes: Lake Washington 9. Ferris 3. Eastside Catholic 2. Arlington 1. Bellevue 1.
Class 2A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. North Kitsap (5), 18-2, 77, 1
2. Lynden (3), 16-2, 73, 2
3. R.A. Long, 16-2, 58, 3
4. Pullman, 17-2, 51, 4
5. White River, 16-1, 46, 7
6. Tumwater, 16-3, 41, 6
7. Port Angeles, 15-4, 34, 8
8. West Valley (Spokane), 15-3, 26, 5
9. Sehome, 13-5, 17, 9
10. Clarkston, 12-6, 6, NR
Others receiving votes: Grandview 3. Renton 3. Ridgefield 3. Burlington-Edison 1. Ellensburg 1.
Class 1A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. King’s (5), 19-2, 68, T1
2. Lynden Christian (2), 16-1, 65, T1
3. Freeman, 19-1, 50, 4
4. Toppenish, 16-2, 44, 5
5. Life Christian Academy, 16-1, 40, 6
6. Zillah, 14-1, 38, 3
7. Quincy, 18-3, 29, 7
8. Annie Wright, 17-2, 22, 8
9. Colville, 16-4, 15, 9
10. Chelan, 15-6, 11, 10
Others receiving votes: Blaine 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.
Class 2B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Okanogan (6), 18-2, 60, 1
2. Kalama, 16-1, 54, 2
3. Liberty (Spangle), 16-2, 47, 3
4. Colfax, 15-3, 38, 4
5. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 16-1, 28, 6
6. Columbia (Burbank), 18-1, 25, 5
7. Napavine, 15-3, 23, 7
8. Ilwaco, 17-1, 19, 8
9. Adna, 17-4, 16, 9
10. Brewster, 15-5, 12, 10
Others receiving votes: Morton-White Pass 5. Davenport 3.
Class 1B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5), 14-3, 58, 1
2. Cusick (1), 17-0, 54, 2
3. DeSales, 16-3, 40, 3
4. Lummi, 12-1, 38, 5
5. Northwest Yeshiva, 13-1, 33, 6
6. Willapa Valley, 17-3, 31, 7
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 18-2, 23, 4
8. Sunnyside Christian, 14-5, 19, 10
9. Wellpinit, 11-3, 17, 9
10. Riverside Christian, 13-4, 9, 8
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 4. Mount Vernon Christian 2. Yakama Tribal 2.
