SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Mount Si (8), 19-0, 80, 1

2. Union, 15-4, 68, 2

3. Curtis, 20-3, 63, 4

4. Camas, 18-2, 56, 5

5. Kamiakin, 18-2, 42, 3

6. Davis, 16-1, 36, 6

7. Richland, 17-3, 32, 10

8. Olympia, 19-4, 25, 7

9. Federal Way, 14-3, 24, T8

10. Mariner, 13-7, 6, NR

(tie) Glacier Peak, 12-4, 6, T8

Others receiving votes: Skyline 1. Lake Stevens 1.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (8), 16-0, 80, 1

2. Auburn, 20-1, 71, 2

3. Rainier Beach, 15-1, 63, 3

4. Mt. Spokane, 17-4, 53, 4

5. Gig Harbor, 19-1, 44, 6

6. Seattle Prep, 16-4, 43, 5

7. O’Dea, 15-5, 27, 7

8. West Seattle, 11-4, 19, 8

9. Shorecrest, 17-3,13, 9

10. Mount Tahoma, 15-4, 11, T10

Others receiving votes: Lake Washington 9. Ferris 3. Eastside Catholic 2. Arlington 1. Bellevue 1.

Class 2A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. North Kitsap (5), 18-2, 77, 1

2. Lynden (3), 16-2, 73, 2

3. R.A. Long, 16-2, 58, 3

4. Pullman, 17-2, 51, 4

5. White River, 16-1, 46, 7

6. Tumwater, 16-3, 41, 6

7. Port Angeles, 15-4, 34, 8

8. West Valley (Spokane), 15-3, 26, 5

9. Sehome, 13-5, 17, 9

10. Clarkston, 12-6, 6, NR

Others receiving votes: Grandview 3. Renton 3. Ridgefield 3. Burlington-Edison 1. Ellensburg 1.

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. King’s (5), 19-2, 68, T1

2. Lynden Christian (2), 16-1, 65, T1

3. Freeman, 19-1, 50, 4

4. Toppenish, 16-2, 44, 5

5. Life Christian Academy, 16-1, 40, 6

6. Zillah, 14-1, 38, 3

7. Quincy, 18-3, 29, 7

8. Annie Wright, 17-2, 22, 8

9. Colville, 16-4, 15, 9

10. Chelan, 15-6, 11, 10

Others receiving votes: Blaine 2. King’s Way Christian School 1.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Okanogan (6), 18-2, 60, 1

2. Kalama, 16-1, 54, 2

3. Liberty (Spangle), 16-2, 47, 3

4. Colfax, 15-3, 38, 4

5. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 16-1, 28, 6

6. Columbia (Burbank), 18-1, 25, 5

7. Napavine, 15-3, 23, 7

8. Ilwaco, 17-1, 19, 8

9. Adna, 17-4, 16, 9

10. Brewster, 15-5, 12, 10

Others receiving votes: Morton-White Pass 5. Davenport 3.

Class 1B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5), 14-3, 58, 1

2. Cusick (1), 17-0, 54, 2

3. DeSales, 16-3, 40, 3

4. Lummi, 12-1, 38, 5

5. Northwest Yeshiva, 13-1, 33, 6

6. Willapa Valley, 17-3, 31, 7

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 18-2, 23, 4

8. Sunnyside Christian, 14-5, 19, 10

9. Wellpinit, 11-3, 17, 9

10. Riverside Christian, 13-4, 9, 8

Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 4. Mount Vernon Christian 2. Yakama Tribal 2.