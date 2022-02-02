SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Mount Si (9), 16-0, 90, 1

2. Union, 13.3, 79, 2

3. Kamiakin, 16-1, 70, 3

4. Curtis, 17-3, 64, 4

5. Camas, 15-2, 56, 5

6. Davis, 14-1, 38, 7

7. Olympia, 17-3, 29, 8

8. Federal Way, 12-3, 21, 9

(tie) Glacier Peak, 10-3, 21, 6

10. Richland, 15-3, 18, 10

Others receiving votes: Mariner 6. Skyline 2. Tahoma 1.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (9), 14-0, 90, 1

2. Auburn, 18-1, 81, 2

3. Rainier Beach, 13-1, 63, 4

4. Mt. Spokane, 15-3, 59, 3

5. Seattle Prep, 13-4, 54, 7

6. Gig Harbor, 16-1, 51, 5

7. O’Dea, 16-1, 29, 6

8. West Seattle, 9-3, 25, 8

9. Shorecrest, 16-2, 21, 9

10. Mount Tahoma, 14-4, 5, 10

(tie) Eastside Catholic, 5, NR

Class 2A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. North Kitsap (7), 15-2, 106, 1

2. Lynden (4), 14-2, 95, 2

3. R.A. Long, 13-2, 82, 4

4. Pullman, 15-2, 81, 3

5. West Valley (Spokane), 14-2, 58, 6

6. Tumwater, 13-3, 53, 5

7. White River, 14-1, 50, 7

8. Port Angeles, 11-4, 36, 8

9. Sehome, 12-4, 17, 9

10. Ridgefield, 15-3, 14, 10

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. King’s (4), 18-2, 94, 2

(tie) Lynden Christian (6), 15-1, 94, 1

3. Zillah, 13-0, 79, 3

4. Freeman, 16-1, 69, 4

5. Toppenish, 13-2, 56, 6

6. Life Christian Academy, 13-1, 55, 5

7. Quincy, 17-3, 37, 8

8. Annie Wright, 14-2, 28, 7

9. Colville, 15-3, 18,10

10. Chelan, 13-6, 13, 9

Others receiving votes: Blaine 4. Overlake School 2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 1.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Okanogan (6), 16-2, 69, 1

2. Kalama (1), 13-1, 64, 2

3. Liberty (Spangle), 13-2, 54, 3

4. Colfax, 13-3, 45, 4

5. Columbia (Burbank), 17-1, 36, 5

6. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 13-1, 30, T7

7. Napavine, 13-2, 24, 9

8. Ilwaco, 15-1, 18, T7

9. Adna, 14-4, 15, 6

10. Brewster, 14-5, 13, T10

Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Morton-White Pass 5. Coupeville 2. Lake Roosevelt 1.

Class B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1), 11-3, 64, 2

2. Cusick (6), 14-0, 60, 1

3. DeSales, 16-2, 56, 3

4. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 15-1, 46, 4

5. Lummi, 11-1, 38, 5

6. Northwest Yeshiva, 11-0, 28, 9

7. Willapa Valley, 14-3, 25, 8

8. Riverside Christian, 15-1 22 6

9. Wellpinit, 9-2, 20, 7

10. Sunnyside Christian, 11-4, 14, 10

Others receiving votes: Curlew 9. Crosspoint Academy 2. Oakville 1.