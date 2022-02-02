SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Mount Si (9), 16-0, 90, 1
2. Union, 13.3, 79, 2
3. Kamiakin, 16-1, 70, 3
4. Curtis, 17-3, 64, 4
5. Camas, 15-2, 56, 5
6. Davis, 14-1, 38, 7
7. Olympia, 17-3, 29, 8
8. Federal Way, 12-3, 21, 9
(tie) Glacier Peak, 10-3, 21, 6
10. Richland, 15-3, 18, 10
Others receiving votes: Mariner 6. Skyline 2. Tahoma 1.
Class 3A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Garfield (9), 14-0, 90, 1
2. Auburn, 18-1, 81, 2
3. Rainier Beach, 13-1, 63, 4
4. Mt. Spokane, 15-3, 59, 3
5. Seattle Prep, 13-4, 54, 7
6. Gig Harbor, 16-1, 51, 5
7. O’Dea, 16-1, 29, 6
8. West Seattle, 9-3, 25, 8
9. Shorecrest, 16-2, 21, 9
10. Mount Tahoma, 14-4, 5, 10
(tie) Eastside Catholic, 5, NR
Class 2A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. North Kitsap (7), 15-2, 106, 1
2. Lynden (4), 14-2, 95, 2
3. R.A. Long, 13-2, 82, 4
4. Pullman, 15-2, 81, 3
5. West Valley (Spokane), 14-2, 58, 6
6. Tumwater, 13-3, 53, 5
7. White River, 14-1, 50, 7
8. Port Angeles, 11-4, 36, 8
9. Sehome, 12-4, 17, 9
10. Ridgefield, 15-3, 14, 10
Class 1A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. King’s (4), 18-2, 94, 2
(tie) Lynden Christian (6), 15-1, 94, 1
3. Zillah, 13-0, 79, 3
4. Freeman, 16-1, 69, 4
5. Toppenish, 13-2, 56, 6
6. Life Christian Academy, 13-1, 55, 5
7. Quincy, 17-3, 37, 8
8. Annie Wright, 14-2, 28, 7
9. Colville, 15-3, 18,10
10. Chelan, 13-6, 13, 9
Others receiving votes: Blaine 4. Overlake School 2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 1.
Class 2B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Okanogan (6), 16-2, 69, 1
2. Kalama (1), 13-1, 64, 2
3. Liberty (Spangle), 13-2, 54, 3
4. Colfax, 13-3, 45, 4
5. Columbia (Burbank), 17-1, 36, 5
6. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 13-1, 30, T7
7. Napavine, 13-2, 24, 9
8. Ilwaco, 15-1, 18, T7
9. Adna, 14-4, 15, 6
10. Brewster, 14-5, 13, T10
Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Morton-White Pass 5. Coupeville 2. Lake Roosevelt 1.
Class B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (1), 11-3, 64, 2
2. Cusick (6), 14-0, 60, 1
3. DeSales, 16-2, 56, 3
4. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 15-1, 46, 4
5. Lummi, 11-1, 38, 5
6. Northwest Yeshiva, 11-0, 28, 9
7. Willapa Valley, 14-3, 25, 8
8. Riverside Christian, 15-1 22 6
9. Wellpinit, 9-2, 20, 7
10. Sunnyside Christian, 11-4, 14, 10
Others receiving votes: Curlew 9. Crosspoint Academy 2. Oakville 1.
