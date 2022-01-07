Mount Si High School football coach Charlie Kinnune announced on his team’s website Friday that he is retiring after 30 years.

Kinune, hired in April of 1992, has a 176-121 record and made it to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2019.

“I can say with pride that I had my dream job for 30 years,” he said in a letter posted on the team’s site.

Barriere wins Walter Payton

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere won the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championshp Subdivision.

Eastern has seen four players win the award, which is often known as the FCS Heisman, which is more than any other program. The other three Eagles who have won: Cooper Kupp (2015), Erik Meyer (2005) and Bo Levi Mitchell (2011).

Barriere, who finished second last year, is third all-time in the FCS in total offense (15,394), third in passing yards (13,809) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (121), all of which are also Eastern Washington and Big Sky Conference career records

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips announced they have paused all team activities as the team awaits the result of COVID-19 tests. The team, which already had its weekend slate postponed because of weather and COVID, said it will resume early next week and plans to play Wednesday against Tri-City.