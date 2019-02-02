Tyler Patterson scored 24 points as the No. 5 Wildcats had an easy time with the Eagles, winning 71-33.

With the first part of the mission accomplished, the Mount Si boys basketball team can focus on hanging championship banners of another kind.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats collected a KingCo 4A championship banner on the strength of their dynamic duo of juniors Tyler Patterson and Jabe Mullins, hammering out a 71-33 win over Issaquah on Saturday night in the KingCo 4A championship game at Bellevue High School.

The 6-foot-7 Patterson and 6-6 Mullins combined for 46 points with Patterson leading the way with 24 points. He also had five steals. Mullins added 22 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and five steals as Mount Si jumped on top from the start and never let up against a team it beat for the third time this season.

“We’re all pretty unselfish players, and we love sharing the ball and don’t really care who scores as long as we get the job done and win,” said Mullins, who drawing some college interest from the likes of Oregon State and Montana. “We’re always willing to make the extra pass. We’ve got so many good shooters and good players and playmakers, so we always pass the ball really well.”

The Wildcats, coached by former Issaquah coach Jason Griffith, won their first league championship since 2006 when they took the KingCo 3A title. It is the school’s first KingCo 4A basketball championship. The Wildcats lost to Bothell in last season’s title game.

The goal now is a Class 4A Wes-King District banner and a Class 4A state championship banner.

“We talked before the game and at practice the other day and I just asked the guys, ‘How bad did that feel last year?’ ” said Mullins, the KingCo 4A MVP. “We were in the locker room and (Bothell) was out there celebrating. That felt so bad. We don’t want that to happen again. A team’s hard to beat three times, so we knew we had to jump on them early and kill their will. That’s exactly what we did.”

Mount Si (20-2) earns the top seed from KingCo 4A in the district tournament next week. Issaquah (10-12) is the No. 2 seed.

Jonathan Lo tallied 12 points to lead the Eagles with eight points coming in the final 5:28 of the first half.

Griffith coached at Issaquah for six years before resigning after the 2015-16 season with a 102-47 record. He took the job at Mount Si in 2016-17. This is his third season leading the Wildcats.

“After we beat Redmond (in the KingCo 4A semifinals), one of our captains (Mullins) said, ‘Hey remember what it felt like last year when we lost and that’s not going to happen again,’ ” Griffith said. “So when I heard that, I knew that they were dialed in.”