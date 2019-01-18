The ShoWare Center in Kent has a full day of basketball action.
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is one of the best days of the year for watching high-school basketball.
This Monday is no different.
Let’s start at the ShoWare Center and the King Showcase. The schedule:
9 a.m.: Vashon Island vs. Tahoma boys
10:30 a.m.: Kentwood vs. Davis boys
Noon.: Bellarmine Prep vs. Moses Lake girls
2 p.m.: West Seattle vs. Prairie girls
3:30 p.m.: Kentlake vs. Kittitas boys
5 p.m.: Kentridge vs. Woodinville girls
7 p.m.: Enumclaw vs. Mount Si boys
8:30 p.m.: Lincoln vs. Eastlake boys
The main event of his schedule is Class 4A No. 1 Kentridge vs. No. 5 Woodinville in a game dubbed the Eric Anderson Classic to honor the longtime Kentridge athletic director who died in July. … Another big girls games pits Class 3A No. 3 Prairie vs. No. 5 West Seattle. … Westside Gonzaga fans can check out Zags commit Brock Ravet as his Kittitas Coyotes take on Kentlake.
If you feel like a road trip, you might consider the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase at Portland State University.
Its schedule mostly contains Oregon schools, but there’s a great game for Washington basketball fans.
Class 3A No. 1 Rainier Beach takes on Class 6A No. 3 Jefferson. (6A is equivalent to Washington’s Class 4A.) Jefferson lost to Garfield in this event last year.
