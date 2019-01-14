And Federal Way keeps its top spot in the Class 4A state rankings.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Federal Way Eagles (14-1)
Next: Auburn, Jefferson
2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (11-2)
Next: at Ferris, University
3. Union Titans (15-0)
Next: at Skyview, at Camas
4. Richland Bombers (12-2)
Next: Chiawana, at Kamiakin
5. Mount Si Wildcats (13-2)
Next: Newport, at Skyline
6. Puyallup Vikings (12-2)
Next: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Curtis
7. Skyview Storm (12-3)
Next: Union, Heritage
8. Inglemoor Vikings (13-2)
Next: at Woodinville, at Redmond
9. Ferris Saxons (10-4)
Next: Gonzaga Prep, at Lewis and Clark
10. Jackson Timberwolves (10-3)
Next: Lake Stevens, at Kamiak
Class 3A Top 10
1. Rainier Beach Vikings (9-1)
Next: Nathan Hale, at Jefferson
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (14-0)
Next: Chief Sealth, Nathan Hale
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (13-1)
Next: at Mead, Rogers
4. Lincoln Abes (11-2)
Next: Spanaway Lake, at Bonney Lake
5. Timberline Blazers (11-3)
Next: Capital, at Central Kitsap
6. Kelso Hilanders (12-1)
Next: Mountain View, Hudson’s Bay
7. Mercer Island Islanders (11-3)
Next: at Juanita, at Interlake
8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (11-3)
Next: at Snohomish, Oak Harbor
9. Capital Cougars (12-2)
Next: at Timberline, North Thurston
10. West Seattle Wildcats (10-5)
Next: at Franklin, Roosevelt
