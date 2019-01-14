And Federal Way keeps its top spot in the Class 4A state rankings.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Federal Way Eagles (14-1)

Next: Auburn, Jefferson

2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (11-2)

Next: at Ferris, University

3. Union Titans (15-0)

Next: at Skyview, at Camas

4. Richland Bombers (12-2)

Next: Chiawana, at Kamiakin

5. Mount Si Wildcats (13-2)

Next: Newport, at Skyline

6. Puyallup Vikings (12-2)

Next: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Curtis

7. Skyview Storm (12-3)

Next: Union, Heritage

8. Inglemoor Vikings (13-2)

Next: at Woodinville, at Redmond

9. Ferris Saxons (10-4)

Next: Gonzaga Prep, at Lewis and Clark

10. Jackson Timberwolves (10-3)

Next: Lake Stevens, at Kamiak

Class 3A Top 10

1. Rainier Beach Vikings (9-1)

Next: Nathan Hale, at Jefferson

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (14-0)

Next: Chief Sealth, Nathan Hale

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (13-1)

Next: at Mead, Rogers

4. Lincoln Abes (11-2)

Next: Spanaway Lake, at Bonney Lake

5. Timberline Blazers (11-3)

Next: Capital, at Central Kitsap

6. Kelso Hilanders (12-1)

Next: Mountain View, Hudson’s Bay

7. Mercer Island Islanders (11-3)

Next: at Juanita, at Interlake

8. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (11-3)

Next: at Snohomish, Oak Harbor

9. Capital Cougars (12-2)

Next: at Timberline, North Thurston

10. West Seattle Wildcats (10-5)

Next: at Franklin, Roosevelt