The second Associated Press state high-school football poll was released Wednesday, and the Metro League claimed the top three spots in Class 3A. O’Dea and Seattle Prep were 1-2 for the second week in a row. Eastside Catholic moves up to third.

Class 4A

1. Graham Kapowsin (8): 1-0, 89

2. Gonzaga Prep: 1-0, 79

3. Bothell: 1-0, 60

4. Puyallup: 1-0, 52

t5. Lake Stevens (1): 0-0, 49

t5. Sumner: 1-0, 49

7. Union: 1-0, 30

8. Glacier Peak: 1-0, 19

9. Chiawana: 1-0, 17

10. Skyview: 1-0, 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Eastlake 7.

Class 3A

1. O’Dea (8): 1-0, 90

2. Seattle Prep: 1-0, 72

3. Eastside Catholic: 1-0, 71

4. Bellevue: 1-0, 62

5. Yelm: 1-0, 50

6. Spanaway Lake: 0-0, 33

7. Kennewick: 1-0, 32

8. Marysville-Pilchuck: 1-0, 27

9. Mount Spokane: 1-0, 22

10. Ferndale: 1-0, 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Auburn Mountain View 8. Lincoln (Tacoma) 8.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (9): 1-0, 90

2. Lynden: 1-0, 80

3. Squalicum: 1-0, 70

4. North Kitsap: 1-0, 57

5. Hockinson: 0-1, 40

6. Lakewood: 0-1, 34

7. Steilacoom: 0-0, 3-0

8. Ridgefield: 1-0, 25

9. Archbishop Murphy: 0-1, 20

t10. West Valley-Spokane: 1-0, 15

t10. Prosser: 1-0 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7. Othello 7.

Class 1A

1. Royal (8): 1-0, 80

2. Eatonville: 1-0, 72

3. Mount Baker: 1-0, 59

4. Toppenish: 1-0, 50

5. Lynden Christian: 1-0, 48

6. Zillah: 1-0, 37

7. LaCenter: 1-0, 31

8. Montesano: 0-0, 21

9. Riverside: 1-0, 14

10. Connell: 0-1, 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (8): 1-0, 80

2. Napavine: 1-0, 66

3. Onalaska: 0-0, 56

4. Forks: 1-0, 52

5. Okanogan: 1-0, 50

6. Columbia (Burbank): 1-0, 34

t7. Lake Roosevelt: 1-0, 31

t7. Toledo: 1-0, 31

9. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague: 1-0, 15

10. Chewelah (Jenkins): 0-1, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8): 1-0, 80

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 1-0, 71

3. Naselle: 1-0, 64

4. Lummi: 1-0, 43

5. Quilcene: 1-0, 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pomeroy 12. Liberty Christian 7. LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 7.