The second Associated Press state high-school football poll was released Wednesday, and the Metro League claimed the top three spots in Class 3A. O’Dea and Seattle Prep were 1-2 for the second week in a row. Eastside Catholic moves up to third.
Class 4A
1. Graham Kapowsin (8): 1-0, 89
2. Gonzaga Prep: 1-0, 79
3. Bothell: 1-0, 60
4. Puyallup: 1-0, 52
t5. Lake Stevens (1): 0-0, 49
t5. Sumner: 1-0, 49
7. Union: 1-0, 30
8. Glacier Peak: 1-0, 19
9. Chiawana: 1-0, 17
10. Skyview: 1-0, 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Eastmont 11. Eastlake 7.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8): 1-0, 90
2. Seattle Prep: 1-0, 72
3. Eastside Catholic: 1-0, 71
4. Bellevue: 1-0, 62
5. Yelm: 1-0, 50
6. Spanaway Lake: 0-0, 33
7. Kennewick: 1-0, 32
8. Marysville-Pilchuck: 1-0, 27
9. Mount Spokane: 1-0, 22
10. Ferndale: 1-0, 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Auburn Mountain View 8. Lincoln (Tacoma) 8.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (9): 1-0, 90
2. Lynden: 1-0, 80
3. Squalicum: 1-0, 70
4. North Kitsap: 1-0, 57
5. Hockinson: 0-1, 40
6. Lakewood: 0-1, 34
7. Steilacoom: 0-0, 3-0
8. Ridgefield: 1-0, 25
9. Archbishop Murphy: 0-1, 20
t10. West Valley-Spokane: 1-0, 15
t10. Prosser: 1-0 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Burlington-Edison 7. Othello 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (8): 1-0, 80
2. Eatonville: 1-0, 72
3. Mount Baker: 1-0, 59
4. Toppenish: 1-0, 50
5. Lynden Christian: 1-0, 48
6. Zillah: 1-0, 37
7. LaCenter: 1-0, 31
8. Montesano: 0-0, 21
9. Riverside: 1-0, 14
10. Connell: 0-1, 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (8): 1-0, 80
2. Napavine: 1-0, 66
3. Onalaska: 0-0, 56
4. Forks: 1-0, 52
5. Okanogan: 1-0, 50
6. Columbia (Burbank): 1-0, 34
t7. Lake Roosevelt: 1-0, 31
t7. Toledo: 1-0, 31
9. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague: 1-0, 15
10. Chewelah (Jenkins): 0-1, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8): 1-0, 80
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 1-0, 71
3. Naselle: 1-0, 64
4. Lummi: 1-0, 43
5. Quilcene: 1-0, 24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pomeroy 12. Liberty Christian 7. LaCrosse-Washtucna-Kahlotus 7.
