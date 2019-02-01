The league last played at Hec Ed in 2017 when McDonald's All-American Michael Porter Jr. led Nathan Hale to a semifinal win against West Seattle.

A boys basketball rematch between top-ranked Rainier Beach and second-ranked Eastside Catholic could be played at the University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena next week.

The Metro League is returning to the 10,000-seat capacity facility for its boys and girls tournament semifinals and championship games to be played Wednesday and Thursday. Beach defeated Eastside at home for early bragging rights.

“We needed a tough environment game to dial the guys back in,” said Crusaders coach Brent Merritt of the Thursday loss, which snapped a 19-game win streak.

The Metro tournament semifinal games will begin with the girls at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship games are set for 6 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys) on Friday. Tickets will only be sold on-site the day of the event and cost $10 for adults/students without ASB cards; $5 for students with ASB cards, kids and those ages 62 or older.

For complete ticket and parking information, visit TheFinalScore.TV.

Local basketball celebrities dotted Rainier Beach’s gym for the regular-season game Thursday to see top recruiting prospects like Vikings junior wing MarJon Beauchamp and Crusaders sophomore guard Shane Nowell. More are expected next week, including former Sonics star Sam Perkins. The recent National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inductee will make a special presentation to several Seattle Public School student-athletes who participate in Unified Basketball.

On the girls side of the ball, the Garfield tandem of junior post Dalayah Daniels and senior guard Samiayah Tolliver have the top-ranked Bulldogs poised to take the title. Cleveland upset then-ranked Seattle Prep for the girls title last season.

The Metro League is returning to UW after playing its boys and girls games at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion last year. In 2017, the draw was top-ranked Nathan Hale and McDonald’s All-American Michael Porter Jr.

Here’s the 2019 Metro League tournament schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 6

• Semifinal Game #1 – Girls 4:00pm

• Semifinal Game #2 – Girls 5:30pm

• Semifinal Game #1 – Boys 7:00pm

• Semifinal Game #2 – Boys 8:30pm

Friday, Feb. 8

• Metro League Championship Game – Girls 6:00pm

• Metro League Championship Game – Boys 8:00pm

Miss Rainier Beach’s win against Eastside on Thursday? Here are some highlights: