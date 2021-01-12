The Metro League announced Tuesday that it is hoping for athletics to return starting Feb. 22.

Returning to play is contingent on the Puget Sound Region making it to Phase 2 of the state’s “Healthy Washington” plan.

The Metro League has divided up its athletic calendar into two seasons for this academic year only. The first, which will contain football along with girls soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, girls swimming and diving, slowpitch softball, bowling and coed sports cross country and golf, will begin practice Feb. 22 and run until April 17.

The second season, which will have boys and girls basketball, boys soccer, boys swimming and diving, baseball and fastpitch softball and the coed sports of track and field, wrestling and tennis, will run from April 19 to June 12.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association redesigned its sports calendar last week, aiming for a Feb. 1 start for the football season (and other sports).

But before the holidays, the WIAA decided it will leave sports in the hands of the many leagues around the state for the rest of academic year. The WIAA has given the leagues complete flexibility for creating seasons, but they do have to be approved by WIAA Executive Director Hoffman and comply with state coronavirus mandates.

Leagues going solo would likely not have postseason options beyond their own league. The WIAA announced in November there will be regional championships rather than state championships.

The Metro League said it will announce schedules and what it will do for a postseason as it draws closer to the start of each season.