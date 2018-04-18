Eleven of the team’s 12 seniors were part of a team that lost on ESPN in the Northwest Region semifinals when they were 12 years old. It turned them into a tight squad that expects the best out of each other.

The homestretch of a season is hardly the time to get nostalgic.

But it’s necessary to understand the foundation of the Mercer Island baseball team.

Six years ago, 11 of the team’s 12 seniors were sweltering under the San Bernardino, Calif., sun as they competed for a berth to the Little League World Series. The group lost 6-2 to a team from Oregon in the Northwest Region semifinals broadcast on ESPN.

The experience proved to form an unbreakable connection. The Islanders (14-1) are now the top-ranked team in the state for Class 3A and closing in on a third consecutive KingCo 2A/3A championship.

“For a lot of programs, sometimes people just wash out and baseball isn’t for them,” said Alex Shanks, a senior outfielder. “For this group of guys, we’re all super close and we stayed really close. It’s really cool that we’re all still playing on the same team and striving for the same thing.”

Not once since that August day in 2012 did an Islanders teammate have to coax another to play another season. Not once did a teammate lack motivation to improve. And although there were plenty of quarrels through the years, not once did it test their dedication to the sport.

“Even then, we were a very mature group of guys,” senior shortstop Greg Fuchs said. “It was the first and only time any of us played on TV and there was a lot of pressure. We didn’t play our best game at all, but have a lot of fun memories.

“Maybe there’s a fact that we’ve all been stuck on Mercer Island together, so we were kind of forced to get along. But that’s not really the case. We all really enjoy hanging out together and carry that over to the baseball field. Because we know each other so well, we play so well because we know what everybody is thinking.”

Shanks, who batted .600 during the Little League run, helped the Islanders win their 2015 Class 3A state tournament championship, but he is the only returning starter from that team.

Once his youth team reunited as high-school players, the group was pounded by Southridge in an opening-round playoff loss as sophomores and lost again to the Suns, who are ranked No. 2 in the state this year, in the state tournament semifinals at Safeco Field last year.

Mercer Island recovered to defeat Edmonds-Woodway 2-1 for third place.

“That feeling at the end of the season was a heartbreaker for us,” said Shanks, a Gonzaga commit. “To go that far and come that close to winning it and have that taken away from you was tough. Ultimately it’s helped us because we’ve made it basically to where we want to be and when it comes down to it this year, replicating that will be a whole lot easier. In order to be great, you need to have experience. We have that.”

Fuchs, an Oregon State commit, entered the week batting .500 with 10 RBI. The co-captain’s chemistry with senior catcher Matt Boissoneault and senior right-handed pitcher Robert Weaver is almost eerie in defending the middle.

“Everything is just easier out there — pickoffs, double plays, and pitch calling,” said Weaver, a University of Puget Sound commit. “We’ve all made great strides and Matt has become, probably, one of the best catchers in the state.”

Weaver, one of the starting pitchers on the Little League team, has a 1.25 ERA in 28 innings with 28 strikeouts.

Mercer Island’s regular-season finale is April 27 against Lake Washington. The Kangaroos, second in the league standings, are the sole team to defeat the Islanders this season.

Shanks said those humbling moments are part of what he likes about baseball. Through the years, they’ve sharpened the focus of the childhood friends’ drive to win. And they’re still looking for a win on the biggest stage.

“A championship would be the proverbial cherry on top,” MI coach Dominic Woody said. “It’s also daydreaming since we have a lot of baseball to play.”