Mercer Island football coach Ed Slezinger was suspended for two games for violations of Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rules on player eligibility.

He missed Friday’s 40-7 loss to Bellevue. He’ll also miss next week’s game at Lake Washington. Slezinger said in an email to parents and players the mistake was part of a learning process has he is a new coach in the state.

You can read the letter here:

Hello Islander Parents and Players:

Recently it was determined that we had another WIAA violation that has to do with player eligibility. As a new coach to WIAA, I am still learning the nuances of the WIAA standards. Due to this violation, the KINGCO League Board has placed me, and me only, on a two game restriction from coaching. I am not allowed to be at the next two games (tonights and next Friday, Oct. 20th) in any capacity. I will be present and will coach practices in preparation for the games as usual and will ensure the preparation of our coaching staff and players for game play.

I apologize for the late notification, but the league just met today and the sanctions were communicated right after the meeting concluded.

Please understand that I am accepting full responsibility and accountability, just as my staff and I instruct our players, for not ensuring player eligibility that has led to this outcome. It is not necessary to contact school administration, WIAA, or the KINGCO League Directors regarding this outcome. This is a closed issue.

It is paramount that our coaching staff, football team, and administration focus on the game tonight against Bellevue. I have the ultimate confidence in our coaching staff to manage the game according to plan and to adjust accordingly as needed. I know that our young men are prepared and will compete at the highest level in this evenings contest.

I would greatly appreciate that this information be kept in confidence, and that the team, staff, and administration have the continued confidence and support of our community.

Thanks for your in advance for your continued support of MIHS Football.

Coach

—

Ed Slezinger

Head Coach – Football

Mercer Island High School