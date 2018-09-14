The team is playing in honor of coach Ed Slezinger, whose son died last week. They used the motivation to beat the Knights 33-20.

An emotional week was capped by an action-packed game for Mercer Island on Friday night.

The Islanders took the field wearing black armbands to honor coach Ed Slezinger, whose son died last week. He missed his team’s home-opener against Newport, but players said their coach’s family was on their mind as they used dazzling plays to win 33-20.

“This was for him,” said senior Cole Miller of the win that keeps the Islanders an undefeated 3-0 to start the season. “Every game from now on is for him, his son and his family. We’re playing our hearts out. It’s been an emotional two weeks.”

Miller wasted little time giving the community something to smile about. He had a 61-yard interception return that set up a 5-yard touchdown run by teammate Clay Dippold with 9:52 left in the opening quarter.

Minutes later, senior Jack Clayville scored on a 50-yard run to build a 13-0 lead with 7:09 remaining in the quarter.

Dippold added a short touchdown pass to Miller and his own 7-yard rushing score to give Mercer Island a 27-6 advantage headed into halftime. Dippold was 10 of 18 passing for 114 yards, throwing two interceptions, one touchdown and rushing for two more scores.

Miller had a fumble recovery and two interceptions to add to his stat line.

“We really wanted to get the ball in Cole’s hands as much as we could,” said Mercer Island assistant coach Kyle McKenna, who is leading the team until Slezinger returns. “(Last week) was more of a running attack that we employed based on the way the game went. This game, we were looking to get Cole and the offense going early. The defense played really well and put the offense in the position where we had a short field. I was really happy with the way Clay Dippold played and the whole offensive line as well.”

Newport (1-2) opened the second half with a clock-draining, nine-play scoring drive that appeared to shift momentum as rain started pouring on the field. Senior Aiden Pickering punched in the touchdown from 2 yards out.

Mercer Island, which is 10th in The Seattle Times’ rankings for Class 3A, had a three-and-out on its ensuing possession. Then defensive end Alex Wilson collected a fumble with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

The Islanders used the positioning to get Clayville a 2-yard touchdown run for a 33-13 lead with 11:55 left in the game.

“With Newport’s (use of the) option (offense), you have to play really good assignment football,” McKenna said. “Our defense did a great job of that. Because if you don’t cover that offense, things are going too bust. We just had to regain focus.”

Mercer Island principal Vicki Puckett said she expects Slezinger to return to coaching the team this season. She said the family requested that no further details were released about the passing of their son.

“We are supporting the family’s wishes and giving Ed, his wife and children time to processes and grieve,” she said.