SUMNER — The game plan was simple for the Sumner High School football team on Friday night against Woodinville. Hand the ball off to Matthew Spurbeck and try to get out of the way.

Spurbeck ran wild for the third-seeded Spartans (10-1), taking the ball 29 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in a dominant 31-0 first-round Class 4A state playoff win at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium.

Spurbeck ran for 99 yards on 15 carries in the first half, with a 6-yard touchdown carry with 5:49 to go in the first half.

Quarterback Kayden Bodine also had a good day on the ground with 75 yards on 14 carries.

“We wanted to really control the ground game, which we did early,” Sumner coach Keith Ross said. “Once we got the run game going, we could throw some passes, which we did. You know, the game plan worked pretty well tonight.”

Sumner has traditionally been a run-heavy program and typically has a two-running back offensive attack, but Spurbeck has taken the vast majority of the carries this season. As Ross puts it, Spurbeck is the team’s “alpha.”

“He’s earned that right,” Ross said. “He’s worked as hard as anybody I’ve ever had. He’s tough as nails, he gets north and south and right now he is our guy.”

Sumner took a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game, as Bodine scored on a 19-yard touchdown run to finish off a 10-play, 59-yard opening drive for the Spartans.

No. 14 Woodinville had its first chance to score early in the second quarter when the Falcons were set to attempt a 20-yard field goal. But Woodinville’s holder couldn’t hold onto the snap, and his ensuing pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs. Sumner took the ball at the 11 and drove the ball 89 yards on nine plays for a touchdown, with Spurbeck scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-point game with 5:49 left in the first half.

Woodinville’s next drive ended in disaster too, when Sumner senior Kade Jindra picked off a Tyler Jones pass at the 10-yard line, and returned 59 yards to the Woodinville 31. Five plays later, Bodine hit junior Kaden Malesis for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 Sumner lead headed into halftime.

Sumner took a 24-0 lead with a field goal in the fourth quarter, and scored against on a 14-yard touchdown reception by Kano Borden to finish off the Falcons.

The victory extended Sumner’s winning streak to eight games, dating to the team’s 28-18 loss to Emerald Ridge on Sept. 16.

“I think the best thing that happened to us this year was losing to Emerald Ridge,” Spurbeck said. “It showed us that we weren’t going to be able to blow teams out, and we realized we actually need to work for every single play, every single down, and we just need to work our (expletive) off the entire time.”

Sumner will play either Skyview or Graham-Kapowsin next week in the state quarterfinals. Those teams play Saturday at Art Crate Stadium at 4 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot of growth, which makes us a scary team in the playoffs,” Spurbeck said. “We’re not at our highest potential yet, and we can really get better.”

The loss ends Woodinville’s season at 5-6.