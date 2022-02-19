Brent Barnes has been part of many successes and treasures in his 37-year tenure as the Lake Stevens High School wrestling coach.

Barnes watched his son, Burke, join the rarefied air of winning four state titles from 1999 to 2002 and Michael Soler from 2013 to 2016. The coach also spurred the Vikings’ program to 11 state team titles. His program was the focus of an MTV documentary in 2012.

But the ride came to an end Saturday evening at Mat Classic XXXIII in the Tacoma Dome. Now, retirement begins for Barnes.

There’s a common denominator during his long journey leading Lake Stevens wrestlers: lasting impressions with people.

“I’m going to remember my relationships with the athletes, the other coaches, the referees and all the people involved in the sport and how great those are,” said Barnes, who plans on staying busy with his grandchildren and his boat. “This has been really gratifying. It’s the relationships, that’s what is really gratifying. The wins and losses and to win those titles are just frosting on the cake. Really it’s all about the people.”

Barnes coached 39 individual state champions and produced 201 state placers.

In a sport where it’s easier to make enemies than friends sometimes, Barnes took pride in building relationships.

Advertising

“In this sport, there’s such a mutual respect because it is so hard,” Barnes said. “It is so demanding. We’d spend every Saturday in a gym. You have to be able to get along to survive. Most of the coaches are in this for the kids and the betterment of the kids.”

Proof of Barnes’ reach came when 150-plus alumni attended the Vikings’ final dual match of the season at home on Jan. 25.

“That was unbelievable,” Barnes said. “It was almost overwhelming. It’s humbling and overwhelming, because you want to sit down and talk to everyone and have a conversation. It was just great to see everyone’s face. What a great evening.”

Barnes could be known as demanding, but once past the growing pains the wrestlers became grateful in the end.

“There’s thing you can obtain from this sport and there’s a lot of rewards that occur through all that hard work,” he said. “Your legacy is what you hand down to kids. Some of the individuals have great stories because they were able to fight and battle through adversity.

“In their adult life they come back to wrestling as to one of the reasons they were able to fight through tough times.”

Advertising

Toppenish smashes team points records

The Toppenish boys wrestling team scored the most points of any team ever to compete at Mat Classic, piling up 402 points to capture the Class 1A title.

The Wildcats were the first team in a 16-wrestler bracket setup to top 400 points in tournament history and only the third team to top the 300-point mark in the event.

Toppenish, which already tallied 356 points before the finals, bettered the previous high mark of 348 points put up by Tonasket when it won the Class 1B/2B title in 2019. The Wildcats advanced 14 wrestlers into the finals.

Abel Nava Jr. capped his Wildcat career with his third state title by winning the 160-pound class. Nava Jr. finished 29-1 this season and 111-05 for his career.

The Toppenish girls captured their first state title with a record 206 points, eclipsing the previous best of 139 points set by Sedro-Woolley in 2010 and 2011.

Isabella Morales of Toppenish took the girls 100-pound class to score a second state title to go with her 105-pound crown in 2020. Morales (30-0) scored a major decision of 14-0 over Marysol Flores of Ephrata to cap a perfect season.

Notes

Marysville-Pilchuck junior Alivia White (35-0) finished off a perfect season by winning her second state title in a row, nailing down the girls 190-pound title by pinning Burlington’s Delaney Cobbs in 1:51.