The Washington State Department of Health released COVID-19 school requirements for the 2021-22 school year Wednesday.

Among them are the guideline for high-school sports.

Masks will not be required for outdoors sports, including football. Masks will also not be required for moderate contact indoor sports (such as volleyball), and they won’t be required for high-contact indoor sports such as basketball or wrestling if the athlete has been vaccinated or agrees to regular screening.

Masks will be required in weight rooms and are encouraged when practicing indoors.

Masks will be required for spectators, indoor or outdoor, and they are encouraged to sit in “family units” and be separated by three feet.

Complete requirements can be found here.