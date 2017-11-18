The Washington commit scored twice as the Patriots beat Columbia River 3-1, reversing the outcome of last year’s state title game.

The Liberty girls soccer team knew what it wanted.

Revenge.

In a rematch of last year’s title game, Liberty avenged the loss with a 3-0 victory over Columbia River in the Class 2A state championship Saturday night at Shoreline Stadium. Senior Makena Carr netted a pair of goals for the Patriots and Nikayla Copenhaver added a third score to clinch Liberty’s first state title since 2013.

“We wanted revenge. That’s exactly what we wanted,” Carr said. “We just wanted revenge. And we got it.”

Saturday was almost a year to the day that Columbia River topped Liberty for the Chieftains’ third state championship in a thrilling shootout. Carr did her best to make sure history didn’t repeat itself. The University of Washington commit headed in a goal off a kick by Chloe Winn in the ninth minute and redirected a deflection to the back of the net in the 22nd minute to give Liberty an early advantage.

Knowing how capable the defending state champions were, Liberty continued to press, and didn’t let up after an insurance goal by Copenhaver in the 55th minute.

“We just kept telling ourselves that the game isn’t over and we just have to keep pushing until the end,” Carr said. “Then that final whistle blew. State champs.”

Liberty coach Tami Nguyen knew when she sent a text to her team after Friday’s semifinal alerting her players of their next opponent that her squad was going to come into Saturday’s championship game with a little extra motivation.

“Not very often two teams get an opportunity to kind of redo the year and to end in the same place against the same team,” Nguyen said. “This group was really determined to have a different ending to their year, and they certainly showed up and played that way (Saturday).”

Sophie Mendoza and Taylor Thatcher split the shutout in goal for Liberty (19-2-1), which also saw its recent scoring barrage continue. Liberty, which averaged over three goals per game this season, netted 17 goals over four games in the state tournament.

Carr, who finished the season with 32 goals, was a big part of the Patriots’ attack.

“She’s really been, I think, one of the best players to come through this program and has really had a huge impact in every year that she’s played for us,” Nguyen said.

Notes

• The game was the first loss for Columbia River (19-2-1) since a 2-1 defeat to Hockinson Sept. 19.

• Annabelle Hall netted a pair of goals for White River, including the winner in stoppage time, to give the Hornets a 3-2 victory over West Valley of Spokane in the third/fourth-place game.