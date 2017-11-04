The Class 3A race was the marquee event of the day as Kamiakin took the team title, ending North Central’s 11-year run as state champions.

PASCO — James Mwaura tries not to let any catchy ditty invade his head when he’s out there all alone running by himself.

“It’s so hard running by myself,” the senior from Lincoln High School in Tacoma said. “You just have to keep your stride going, and keep pumping your arms. Instead of a song, I’m always thinking about my time.”

It’s what Mwaura did all race, as he repeated as Class 3A boys champion at the state cross-country championships at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Mwaura finished the 5-kilometer course in 14 minutes, 48.3 seconds in what had to be the marquee event in the day’s 10 races. Bainbridge’s Sebastian Belkin finished a distant second in 15:22.2.

Mwaura’s time was well ahead of his 2016 state-title time of 15:32.9. It was the third-best time in state-meet history.

The Class 3A race also featured an intense battle for the boys team title between Interlake, Kamiakin and North Central.

Kamiakin of Kennewick, led by Jonah Franco’s fourth-place finish, had a 43-second spread between runners one through five.

Interlake’s was even better at 40 seconds. But the Saints’ top runner, Dante Paszkeicz, crossed the finish line in eighth place.

North Central had a 48-second spread. But it wasn’t enough.

Kamiakin finished with 55 points, Interlake had 92 and North Central was third with 97.

It ended an 11-year state-championship streak for the Spokane school.

“(Kamiakin coach) Matt Rexus is a really good friend of mine,” Indians coach Jon Knight said. “If I had to hand the trophy off to someone, I’m glad it was him.”

After 30 years as a coach, Rexus was happy to get a team title — but mostly for his kids.

“Our guys wanted to do this for all the boys before them that got close to North Central,” Rexus said. “I thought that was special because they weren’t doing it for just themselves.”

Knight was also proud of his team.

“Some time this was going to happen,” Knight said. “Our guys handled themselves really well.”

O’Dea’s Isaac Mohn finished seventh.

Notes

• After taking last year off for soccer, Tamire Proctor of the Northwest School returned to cross country. But College Place’s Kenneth Rooks was too much for Proctor and the rest of the field, winning his second state title in the last three years in 15:18.8. Proctor finished fifth.

Rooks said he used a move that Proctor’s brother, Tibebu Proctor, used on him last year to win the state title.

“There is a spot after the one-mile mark that goes downhill,” Rooks said. “Tibs took off on me on the downhill, and I didn’t react fast enough. I remembered that and did it on Tamire.”

• Ryan Kline of Central Valley of Spokane made a furious rally to win the Class 4A boys title. Kline was in 15th at the 2-mile mark when he started passing everyone. It took him the final few steps, though, to get by Camas’ Daniel Maton, who had to dive at the finish line but came up short. Eastlake’s Nate Pendleton finished fourth, Issaquah’s Luke George was ninth, and Mount Si’s Joe Waskom finished 10th. Lewis & Clark edged Central Valley 86-87 for the team title.