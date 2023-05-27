PUYALLUP — Delivering the game-winning goal in a state championship match is an unforgettable moment in sports.

That’s exactly what senior Wren Wagner delivered as Lincoln of Seattle brought home a 1-0 victory over Metro League rival Ballard and hauled in the school’s first state crown in any sport since the school reopened in 2019 on Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A state championship game for boys soccer at Sparks Stadium.

About an hour later, Lincoln’s baseball team added to the title count with a 6-3 win over Lake Washington in the title game.

Wagner put the Lynx on top 1-0 in the 27th minute on a 16-yard shot from straightaway after a pass from Samuel London. Wagner didn’t get all of the ball admittedly, but he put enough of the outside of his right foot to send the shot curving just inside the left post.

“That’s probably something I’ll remember for a long time,” said Wagner, who tallied three goals and an assist over the semifinals and finals. “Right now, I’m just really happy for everyone and the work we put in. It feels awesome. It’s just the fact that everyone worked so hard.

“It’s a beautiful moment. It feels good.”

After Wagner’s tally, Lincoln (21-0-1) hung on with timely defense and goalkeeper Tomas Sanchez Swenson made three saves in the final five minutes of regulation to preserve the win.

Sanchez Swenson locked up the triumph in added time with about 30 seconds remaining when he dived to his right to save Ballard’s final chance. The Lynx downed their neighbors for the third time this season.

“Ballard, hats off to them as they were just on a complete tear,” said Lincoln coach Noble Hendrix after downing Ballard, a team that lost in the Metro tournament quarterfinals only to win eight in a row to reach the title game. “They turned their season around and they really played hard. That was a different team that we saw today than the regular season.”

The all-Metro League state championship game was the first since Garfield beat Roosevelt 2-1 in the 2018 final. The All-Metro showdown was just the second in the 37-year history of the Class 3A tournament.

This year’s final marked the fifth season in a row with at least one Metro team represented.

“This just warms my heart,” Hendrix said. “I actually coached a bunch of these players when they were in middle school as eighth graders. So, to coach them this year and have them do so well is just amazing.

“These guys are just super close.”

Lincoln dominated the first offensively, attacking regularly and outshooting Ballard 7-2 in the first half. Ballard stepped up in the second half and put pressure on Lincoln’s defense.

“We expected a very tough battle, which is exactly what we got,” Hendrix said.

The Beavers’ Gray LeVasseur took a 9-yard bicycle kick from the right side of the field and narrowly missed converted on an open net with Sanchez Swenson drawn out into the field of play. LeVasseur’s right-footed kick to his left sailed just outside the left side of the left post in the 65th minute.

Lincoln, which closed in 1981, is making just its second state appearance in the modern era, following up last season’s 2-1 state quarterfinal loss to eventual state champion Mercer Island.

Ballard (14-6-4) had never been to a state-title contest in soccer, so it’s second-place finish was the best in school history, eclipsing a third-place showing in 2015.