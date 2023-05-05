Aaron Hart, who became the football coach at Lincoln High School when the Seattle public school reopened in 2019, resigned from the job Friday, citing safety concerns for his players.

Hart is concerned about the Lynx moving to the upper division of the Metro League, the Mountain Division, which contains several private-school state football powers, including O’Dea and Eastside Catholic, which have combined to win all but two of the Class 3A state football titles since 2014.

In an email addressed to the “Lincoln Community,” Hart wrote, “I have decided to step down due to safety concerns related to the school being forced to play a varsity schedule in the upper tier of metro next season. I always tell our players ‘If you see something wrong say something’ and I believe that is what I am doing.”

The Lynx played in the Metro’s Sound Division last year and finished in a three-way tie for first place at 6-1 (6-3 overall). The Metro League employs a tiered system, similar to a relegation system, where teams move up and down based on success.

Roosevelt, which finished last in the Mountain Division at 0-8 (0-10 overall) moves down to the Sound Division as Lincoln, which was first based on tiebreakers, moves up.

“I really don’t think we should play private schools to begin with. We don’t have those type of athletes,” Hart said in an interview Friday, referring to NCAA Division I recruits.

In recent years, Mountain Divisions schools have sent J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside) to Ohio State, Nate Kalepo (Rainier Beach) to Washington and Josh Conerly Jr. (Rainier Beach) to Oregon among dozens of others. O’Dea boasts the No. 3 running-back recruit in the nation (according to 247Sports.com) in Jason Brown and the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the nation in Isendre Ahufa.

The Mountain Division also has consistent successful public programs such as Rainier Beach and Garfield along with private schools Seattle Prep, Bishop Blanchet as well as O’Dea and Eastside Catholic.

“Last season, we lost a game against Garfield 38-6 where several of our athletes were injured,” Hart wrote. “Garfield lost to Odea [sic] 33-6 last year. Given this context, I believe that playing in the mandated schedule will put our players at a high risk of injury.”

Hart said Lincoln returns just one starter on offense and one starter on defense and has an incoming senior class of just 12 players, four of whom have varsity experience.

Seattle Public Schools athletic director Pat McCarthy said Friday that league athletic directors and coaches have weighed in on the schedule, and the league would be moving ahead.

“We’re sorry to see coach Hart resign, because he’s done a good job with the Lincoln football program, but that’s his decision,” McCarthy said.

The move to the new division was finalized last week, and frustrations with the process contributed to Hart’s decision.

“I have conferred with coaches both in and out of our league, and they all agree that teams such as us playing the mandated schedule is potentially dangerous, ” Hart wrote. “I am so concerned about this that if my son was graduating next year instead of this year, I would not let him play, despite knowing that he is a tough kid.”

A similar situation occurred with Everett’s Archbishop Murphy in 2016. That season, five schools in the Cascade Conference forfeited games to the Everett private school, after it won its first three games by a combined score of 170-0, citing safety concerns. That forfeits made national news.

The Wildcats boasted a roster of unusual size for a high-school team, with seven players weighing more than 245 pounds, and offensive line comparable to a major college team in size. Current Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas was on that Archbishop Murphy team, which won the Class 2A state title.

That situation reignited the debate in high-school sports circles in Washington about public schools vs. private schools. Though public schools can generally have players only in their district boundaries, private schools can have players in a 50-mile radius. Public and private schools play in the same leagues and the same postseason tournaments.

Lincoln was shuttered in 1981 because of low enrollment. It reopened in 2019 and played a junior-varsity schedule that year, because most of the student body was freshman and sophomores.

Hart said he would return to coaching at some point, but he said it wouldn’t be with Seattle Public Schools.

“It’s what I do,” he said. “I can’t imagine I’m not going to coach again.”