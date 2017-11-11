The Patriots had only individual champion, but it was enough to hold off North Kitsap.

For a fourth consecutive year, the Class 2A girls swimming championship trophy belongs to Liberty High School. The Patriots edged North Kitsap 298-248 for the team title at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way on Saturday night, in a battle that was much closer than many expected.

“The last three years have actually been really close for us,” Liberty coach Kris Daughters said. “The kids are used to the stress of competing as a team, working as a team and moving up ranks. After three years they’re kind of used to that pressure now.”

The Patriots had just one individual state champion, senior Abby Russell, who defended her title in the 200 individual medley, finishing with a time of 2:08.74.

Russell also placed second in the 100 breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:40.80. It was Russell’s second second-place finish in the event. She finished second a year ago and fifth the previous two years.

They might not have had a lot of plethora of champions, but the Patriots won the title the same way they have the previous three years — with depth.

“We have really good depth,” Daughters said. “We’re getting two and three people into the consolations and finals whereas other teams might have one or two standout stars that are getting first and second in their events.”