Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (8) 8-0 80
2. Lake Stevens 6-0 67
3. Gonzaga Prep 8-0 63
4. Bothell 8-0 53
5. Eastlake 8-0 49
6. Kamiakin 8-0 47
7. Sumner 7-1 31
8. Glacier Peak 6-1 19
9. Richland 7-1 10
10. Camas 4-4 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 3A
1. Bellevue (7) 8-0 79
2. Yelm (1) 7-0 71
3. Eastside Catholic 7-2 63
4. O’Dea 5-2 54
5. Kennewick 7-1 40
6. Marysville-Pilchuck 7-1 38
7. Mount Spokane 7-1 31
8. Arlington 7-1 27
9. Ferndale 7-1 17
10. Lincoln-Tacoma 5-2 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (7) 5-2 77
2. Ridgefield (1) 8-0 73
3. Lynden 7-1 64
4. North Kitsap 8-0 57
5. Steilacoom 5-0 45
6. Prosser 5-1 31
7. Squalicum 5-2 29
8. Burlington-Edison 5-1 28
9. Enumclaw 6-2 12
10. WF West 6-2 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9.
Class 1A
1. Royal (4) 8-0 67
2. Eatonville (3) 8-0 66
3. Toppenish 8-0 51
4. Lakeside (NMF) 8-0 45
5. Tenino 71- 42
6. King’s 8-0 45
7, Lynden Christian 4-2 29
8. Riverside 7-1 25
9. Connell 4-2 8
10. Mount Baker 4-3 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
- Napavine (4) 8-0 58
2. Kalama (2) 7-0 55
3. Okanogan 8-0 49
4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 7-0 37
5. Toledo 6-2 27
6. Columbia-Burbank 8-0 23
7, Onalaska 2-5 (21)
8. Goldendale-Klickitat 7-1 19
9. Forks 6-1 18
10, Davenport 7-1 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5) 8-0 50
2. Odessa 7-1 45
3. Lummi 7-0 39
4. Pomeroy 7-0 36
t5. Quilcene 6-1 12
t5. Naselle 5-1 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
