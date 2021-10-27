Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (8) 8-0 80

2. Lake Stevens 6-0 67

3. Gonzaga Prep 8-0 63

4. Bothell 8-0 53

5. Eastlake 8-0 49

6. Kamiakin 8-0 47

7. Sumner 7-1 31

8. Glacier Peak 6-1 19

9. Richland 7-1 10

10. Camas 4-4 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A

1. Bellevue (7) 8-0 79

2. Yelm (1) 7-0 71

3. Eastside Catholic 7-2 63

4. O’Dea 5-2 54

5. Kennewick 7-1 40

6. Marysville-Pilchuck 7-1 38

7. Mount Spokane 7-1 31

8. Arlington 7-1 27

9. Ferndale 7-1 17

10. Lincoln-Tacoma 5-2 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (7) 5-2 77

2. Ridgefield (1) 8-0 73

3. Lynden 7-1 64

4. North Kitsap 8-0 57

5. Steilacoom 5-0 45

6. Prosser 5-1 31

7. Squalicum 5-2 29

8. Burlington-Edison 5-1 28

9. Enumclaw 6-2 12

10. WF West 6-2 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Hockinson 9.

Class 1A

1. Royal (4) 8-0 67

2. Eatonville (3) 8-0 66

3. Toppenish 8-0 51

4. Lakeside (NMF) 8-0 45

5. Tenino 71- 42

6. King’s 8-0 45

7, Lynden Christian 4-2 29

8. Riverside 7-1 25

9. Connell 4-2 8

10. Mount Baker 4-3 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

Napavine (4) 8-0 58

2. Kalama (2) 7-0 55

3. Okanogan 8-0 49

4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 7-0 37

5. Toledo 6-2 27

6. Columbia-Burbank 8-0 23

7, Onalaska 2-5 (21)

8. Goldendale-Klickitat 7-1 19

9. Forks 6-1 18

10, Davenport 7-1 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5) 8-0 50

2. Odessa 7-1 45

3. Lummi 7-0 39

4. Pomeroy 7-0 36

t5. Quilcene 6-1 12

t5. Naselle 5-1 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.