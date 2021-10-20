Class 4A

1, Graham-Kapowsin (8) 7-0 89

2. Lake Stevens (1) 5-0 79

3. Gonzaga Prep 7-0 74

4. Bothell 7-0 56

5. Kamiakin 7-0 52

6. Eastlake 7-0 49

7. Skyview 6-1 38

8. Sumner 6-1 27

9. Glacier Peak 5-1 13

10. Richland 6-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 3A

1, Bellevue (8) 7-0 89

2. Yelm (1) 7-0 81

3. Eastside Catholic 5-1 67

4. O’Dea 5-2 50

5. Kennewic 6-1 47

6. Mount Spokane 5-1 39

7. Marysville-Pilchuck 6-1 27

8. Arlington 6-1 26

9. Ferndale 6-1 23

10. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-2 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 13. Spanaway Lake 8.

Class 2A

1, Tumwater (6) 4-2 83

2. Ridgefield (3) 7-0 82

3. Lynden 6-1 73

4. North Kitsap 7-0 67

5. Steilacoom 4-0 45

6. Squalicum 5-2 44

7. Prosser 4-1 31

8. Burlington-Edison 4-1 25

9. Sedro-Woolley 5-1 23

10. Enumclaw 5-2 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1A

1, Royal (5) 7-0 77

2. Eatonville (3) 7-0 75

3. Toppenish 7-0 63

4. Lakeside (NMF) 7-0 47

5. Tenino 6-1 46

6. Mount Baker 4-2 39

7. King’s 7-0 32

8. Riverside 6-1 22

9. Lynden Christian 3-2 18

10. Connell 3-2 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2B

1, Napavine (5) 7-0 68

2. Kalama (2) 6-0 64

3. Okanogan 7-0 57

4. Forks 6-0 42

5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 6-0 38

6. Columbia (Burbank) 7-0 34

7. Toledo 6-1 28

8. Onalaska 2-4 20

9. Goldendale-Klickitat 6-1 13

10. Davenport 6-1 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6) 7-0 60

2. Odessa 6-1 53

3. Lummi 5-0 48

4. Pomeroy 6-0 43

5. Quilcene 5-1 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.