Class 4A
1, Graham-Kapowsin (8) 7-0 89
2. Lake Stevens (1) 5-0 79
3. Gonzaga Prep 7-0 74
4. Bothell 7-0 56
5. Kamiakin 7-0 52
6. Eastlake 7-0 49
7. Skyview 6-1 38
8. Sumner 6-1 27
9. Glacier Peak 5-1 13
10. Richland 6-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 3A
1, Bellevue (8) 7-0 89
2. Yelm (1) 7-0 81
3. Eastside Catholic 5-1 67
4. O’Dea 5-2 50
5. Kennewic 6-1 47
6. Mount Spokane 5-1 39
7. Marysville-Pilchuck 6-1 27
8. Arlington 6-1 26
9. Ferndale 6-1 23
10. Lincoln (Tacoma) 4-2 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 13. Spanaway Lake 8.
Class 2A
1, Tumwater (6) 4-2 83
2. Ridgefield (3) 7-0 82
3. Lynden 6-1 73
4. North Kitsap 7-0 67
5. Steilacoom 4-0 45
6. Squalicum 5-2 44
7. Prosser 4-1 31
8. Burlington-Edison 4-1 25
9. Sedro-Woolley 5-1 23
10. Enumclaw 5-2 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1A
1, Royal (5) 7-0 77
2. Eatonville (3) 7-0 75
3. Toppenish 7-0 63
4. Lakeside (NMF) 7-0 47
5. Tenino 6-1 46
6. Mount Baker 4-2 39
7. King’s 7-0 32
8. Riverside 6-1 22
9. Lynden Christian 3-2 18
10. Connell 3-2 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2B
1, Napavine (5) 7-0 68
2. Kalama (2) 6-0 64
3. Okanogan 7-0 57
4. Forks 6-0 42
5. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 6-0 38
6. Columbia (Burbank) 7-0 34
7. Toledo 6-1 28
8. Onalaska 2-4 20
9. Goldendale-Klickitat 6-1 13
10. Davenport 6-1 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (6) 7-0 60
2. Odessa 6-1 53
3. Lummi 5-0 48
4. Pomeroy 6-0 43
5. Quilcene 5-1 24
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
