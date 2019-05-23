The honors are starting to multiply for Lakeside baseball star Corbin Carroll. First he was named Metro League MVP. Then he was named Star Times baseball player of the year.

And Thursday he was named the Gatorade state player of the year. The UCLA signee, who will likely go high in the MLB draft next month, is a finalist for the national player of the year.

Here’s the release from Gatorade:

CHICAGO (May 23, 2019) — In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced Corbin Carroll of Lakeside School as its 2018-19 Gatorade Washington Baseball Player of the year. Carroll is the first Gatorade Washington Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Lakeside School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Carroll as Washington’s best high school baseball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in May, Carroll joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-2007, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior center fielder posted a .540 batting average with nine home runs and 26 runs batted in this past season, leading the Lions (20-3) to the Metro League Tournament, where they ultimately fell in a double-elimination play-down. Carroll slugged nine home runs among his 19 extra-base hits, scoring 38 runs to go with 22 walks, 11 steals and a 1.206 slugging percentage. He won a gold medal in May with the USA Baseball Under-18 National Team at the Pan-American Championships in Panama.

Carroll has volunteered locally with a food bank and homeless shelter, and he has donated his time as a youth baseball coach. “Corbin is a true five-tool athlete,” said Max Engel, head coach at Seattle Preparatory School. “He has a presence on the baseball field like few I have ever seen in my coaching career. He is so mechanically sound and he never seems to make a bad swing. Corbin is just a force.”

Carroll has maintained an A-minus average in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of California Los Angeles this fall, but is projected as an early round selection in June’s Major League Baseball draft.

Carroll joins recent Gatorade Washington Baseball Players of the Year Carter Young (2017-18, Selah High School), Jesse Franklin (2016-17, Seattle Preparatory School), Christian Jones (2015-16, Federal Way High School), Cody Hawken (2014-15, Union High School), and Luke Heimlich (2013-14, Puyallup High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Carroll also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

