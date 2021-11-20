PUYALLUP — Both girls soccer programs haves been the measure of consistency over the years in the Metro League.

So it was fitting that Lakeside and Seattle Prep were the representatives in the first Class 3A state girls soccer championship that featured two Metro League teams in the 37-year history of the tournament.

For Lakeside senior Cate Lewison, the rivalry runs in the family.

So, it was extra special for Lewison to score a goal and have a hand in the other goal as the Lions roared when it counted most in a 2-1 victory over Seattle Prep on Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A state championship game at Sparks Stadium.

“Prep’s our biggest rival and have been for 20 years,” said Lewison, who helped Lakeside secure the program’s sixth state title and first since 2003. “My aunt (Elizabeth) and mom (Melinda) played against them when they were at Lakeside, so that kind of amplified our drive to win. Knowing our opponent, that gave us an advantage, and we knew what to expect.

“It was exciting. It was a good fight.”

Lakeside (19-1-2) knuckled down on defense the final 29 minutes, surviving a pair of last-minute corner kicks from Prep (16-6-4).

“It’s been a steady climb for us, five years in a row of making the state tournament,” said Lakeside coach Derrek Falor, who is in his eighth season. “It was two years in a row of making the final four, not counting COVID. Each year we’ve picked away at something and got better at something else. This is a good culmination of eight years, really.

“At the end of the match, it wasn’t so much the score, but it was managing the chaos. We’re not necessarily a lockdown defensive team. So managing the chaos in our box was really more the thing.”

Lewison walked in a goal off the back line to give Lions a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute after a mad scramble in front of the Prep goal. Panthers goalkeeper Elsa Kammereck made a fingertip save, and pushed the ball away from the back line, but Lewison got to it in time to score it.

Junior Halle Fenkner punched in a 9-yard shot on a rebound of her own shot in the 46th minute as Lakeside went ahead 2-0. Fenkner took her first shot off a cross from Lewison, and Kammereck blocked it, but the ball came right back to Fenkner’s feet and she converted on the second try.

Sophomore Emory Bozzuti knocked home a 13-yard rebound shot in the 51st minute to get Seattle Prep on the scoreboard and cut the Lions’ lead to 2-1.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah Dickinson, a recent USC commit, controlled the back line and helped seal the win.

It marks the 19th time in those 37 seasons of the Class 3A state tourney that at least one Metro team has reached the title match. Prep has five state runner-up finishes to go with its three state crowns.

“Prep has just been a behemoth for a great many years,” Falor said. “I’m proud of our kids for not playing the name on the shirt opposite us but really just playing.”

The two programs have only met one other time in state-tournament action with Lakeside prevailing 1-0 in the 2001 3A state semis.

The Lions advanced to the finals with a 2-1 overtime shootout victory over another Metro rival, Holy Names, on Friday afternoon. Lakeside won the shootout 4-2.

