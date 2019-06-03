Lakeside High School outfielder Corbin Carroll was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 16th overall pick of the MLB draft Monday, making him one of the highest-drafted high-school players from Washington in the last 20 years.

Carroll is the first player from Washington selected in the first round directly out of high school since Reese McGuire went 14th overall to Pittsburgh in 2013.

Carroll, the Star Times Player of the Year, hit .540 with nine home runs with an OPS of 1.859 for Lakeside this season. A four-year starter, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Carroll had a career average of .450 with 22 home runs and 101 runs batted in.

“I just know what I want to do at this point,” Carroll told The Times last month. “I’ve never gone to a baseball game, and I can’t go to one, and not be smiling. Once I’m out there I can’t think about anything else. I just get to focus on baseball for those two and a half hours, and I love it.”

Carroll has had a long standing commitment to play for UCLA. The slot value of the No. 16 pick is about $3.7 million.

Also Monday, Gig Harbor High graduate Mike Toglia was selected in the first round (23rd overall) by the Colorado Rockies. A first baseman for No. 1-ranked UCLA, Toglia was hitting .319 with a team-best 16 home runs and a 1.025 OPS entering Monday.