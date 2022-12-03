TACOMA — Barnburner — and a heartbreaker.

In a showdown of high-scoring teams both looking to win their schools’ first state championship trophy, Lake Stevens outdueled Kennedy Catholic 24-22 in the Class 4A state football title game Saturday night at Mount Tahoma High School.

“I’m in shock,” said Lake Stevens coach Tom Fri, who in his 18th season finally claimed a state crown after losing in the 2018 and 2021 title games. “It’s hard to get to this point, let alone win it. I’m just in shock, really. I’m really in shock. I don’t know what it’s like. I’m going to go home tonight and not have to worry about football for one day and just celebrate the fact that we’re state champions.”

It didn’t come easily. The second-seeded Vikings (12-2) trailed 15-14 at halftime and endured three lead changes in the second half until senior Macray Flanders booted a 22-yard field goal with 5 minutes 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put up the game-deciding points.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Flanders said. “I’ve been in that exact scenario before four years ago and I missed it. But this time I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Flanders had a late field-goal attempt in the 2019 state quarterfinals against Mount Si was blocked from the same location.

“This year I redeemed that,” he said. “I feel phenomenal.”

Fourth-seeded Kennedy Catholic (12-2) had two more possessions, the second coming after a Lake Stevens fumble with 3:32 to play. Senior quarterback Payton Faker, subbing for injured sophomore starter Devon Forehand (shoulder), moved the Lancers to their own 49 but had his final three deep passes fall incomplete, one bouncing off the hands of a receiver inside the Lake Stevens’ 10-yard-line.

“What a football game,” said Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross, in his seventh season at a school that last played for a state title as a Class 3A school in 2006. “They made the plays, and they’re a great program.

“Our guys played their butts off, and that’s what a championship football game should be. We had a few things to make and, gosh, if we just make a few of those plays, if we had just come down with one of those one-on-one throws, this would have been totally different. That’s just the way it goes, right?”

Lake Stevens star running back, Notre Dame-bound Jayden Limar, finished with 185 yards rushing on 33 carries and a 5-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score in the first quarter. But he was tackled for losses eight times by a stout Kennedy Catholic defense, tackled behind the line of scrimmage at least twice by Micah Banuelos.

“They did a great job stopping the run,” the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Limar said. “Just thank God we were able to get it done. Our defense stepped up tremendously. Our defense won this game for us. They bottled me up a lot, but we were still able to get it done.”

Kennedy Catholic shifted the game’s momentum late in the second quarter, first on a 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Xe’Ree Alexander following a ball-dislodging hit on quarterback Kolton Matson by senior Mason Hayes.

With 1:25 left in the half, on third-and-16, Isaac Redford caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Matson to give Lake Stevens a 14-7 lead. Kennedy Catholic bounced back with a 65-yard drive on three straight Faker completions, the last a 31-yard rainbow to Maclane Watkins with 38 seconds on the clock. Alexander ran in a two-point conversion for a 15-14 Lancer halftime lead.

Lake Stevens took a 21-15 lead with 4.5 seconds left in the half on a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-seven from Matson to Cole Becker. The Lancers countered with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that Alexander capped with a 1-yard run with 10:32 left in the game. Flanders put up the game-winning points with his field goal five minutes later.

Flanders exhaled in relief at the recollection.

“It was a roller coaster,” he said.