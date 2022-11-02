The Associated Press state football poll, based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accumulated in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Lake Stevens (6): 7-2, 96
2. Chiawana (4): 9-0, 86
3. Sumner: 8-1, 81
4. Kennedy Catholic: 8-1, 66
5. Glacier Peak: 7-2, 55
6. Emerald Ridge: 7-2, 43
7. Camas: 6-3, 38
8. Gonzaga Prep: 7-2, 27
9. Graham-Kapowsin: 7-2, 19
10. Skyview: 7-2, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10. Eastlake 8. Skyline 7.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (10): 9-0, 100
2. Eastside Catholic: 8-0, 89
3. O’Dea: 7-1, 71
4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 9-0, 70
5. Bellevue: 7-2, 65
6. Mt. Spokane: 8-1, 42
7. Ferndale: 7-2, 34
8. Monroe: 8-1, 30
9. Stanwood: 8-1, 20
10. Rainier Beach: 6-2, 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (10): 9-0, 100
2. Enumclaw: 9-0, 88
3. W. F. West: 7-1, 70
4. Anacortes: 8-1, 65
5. Tumwater: 8-1, 59
6. North Kitsap: 8-1, 58
7. Othello: 8-1, 45
8. Sedro-Woolley: 7-2, 25
9. Highline: 8-1, 16
10. Washougal: 8-1, 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (3): 7-1, 84
2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5): 9-0, 76
3. Nooksack Valley: 8-1, 60
4. Lynden Christian (1): 8-1, 56
(tie) Tenino: 8-1, 56
6. Eatonville: 7-2, 47
7. King’s: 8-1, 34
8. LaCenter: 8-1, 33
9. Montesano: 7-2, 25
10. Toppenish: 7-2, 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9): 9-0, 90
2. Okanogan: 9-0, 80
3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 7-1, 70
4. Toledo: 7-1, 65
5. River View: 8-1, 45
6. Chewelah (Jenkins): 6-2, 41
7. Columbia (Burbank): 7-2, 29
8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 6-3, 24
9. Raymond: 7-2, 20
10. Liberty (Spangle): 6-2, 9
(tie) Coupeville: 7-1, 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale-Klickitat 8.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8): 8-0, 80
2. Neah Bay: 7-0, 71
3. DeSales: 8-0, 63
4. Mossyrock: 9-0, 49
5. Liberty Christian: 8-0, 39
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.
