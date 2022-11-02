The Associated Press state football poll, based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state with first-place votes in parentheses, season record and points accumulated in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Lake Stevens (6): 7-2, 96

2. Chiawana (4): 9-0, 86

3. Sumner: 8-1, 81

4. Kennedy Catholic: 8-1, 66

5. Glacier Peak: 7-2, 55

6. Emerald Ridge: 7-2, 43

7. Camas: 6-3, 38

8. Gonzaga Prep: 7-2, 27

9. Graham-Kapowsin: 7-2, 19

10. Skyview: 7-2, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 10. Eastlake 8. Skyline 7.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (10): 9-0, 100

2. Eastside Catholic: 8-0, 89

3. O’Dea: 7-1, 71

4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 9-0, 70

5. Bellevue: 7-2, 65

6. Mt. Spokane: 8-1, 42

7. Ferndale: 7-2, 34

8. Monroe: 8-1, 30

9. Stanwood: 8-1, 20

10. Rainier Beach: 6-2, 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (10): 9-0, 100

2. Enumclaw: 9-0, 88

3. W. F. West: 7-1, 70

4. Anacortes: 8-1, 65

5. Tumwater: 8-1, 59

6. North Kitsap: 8-1, 58

7. Othello: 8-1, 45

8. Sedro-Woolley: 7-2, 25

9. Highline: 8-1, 16

10. Washougal: 8-1, 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1. Royal (3): 7-1, 84

2. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (5): 9-0, 76

3. Nooksack Valley: 8-1, 60

4. Lynden Christian (1): 8-1, 56

(tie) Tenino: 8-1, 56

6. Eatonville: 7-2, 47

7. King’s: 8-1, 34

8. LaCenter: 8-1, 33

9. Montesano: 7-2, 25

10. Toppenish: 7-2, 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (9): 9-0, 90

2. Okanogan: 9-0, 80

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 7-1, 70

4. Toledo: 7-1, 65

5. River View: 8-1, 45

6. Chewelah (Jenkins): 6-2, 41

7. Columbia (Burbank): 7-2, 29

8. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: 6-3, 24

9. Raymond: 7-2, 20

10. Liberty (Spangle): 6-2, 9

(tie) Coupeville: 7-1, 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale-Klickitat 8.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (8): 8-0, 80

2. Neah Bay: 7-0, 71

3. DeSales: 8-0, 63

4. Mossyrock: 9-0, 49

5. Liberty Christian: 8-0, 39

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12.